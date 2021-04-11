Sections
SPRING HAS SPRUNG

Blooming into action

Wildwood hosts free games, arts and cultural activities by Cary Jenkins | Today at 2:24 a.m.
Cousins Chase Campbell, Campbell Grace Appleberry and Reese Campbell on their way to fish in the park’s lake. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)

Wildwood Park for the Arts hosted a Community Day: Spring Celebration on March 27.

The free event included games, springtime crafts and activities for children in the Bruce Garden, a scavenger hunt and, of course, walking the trails and enjoying the daffodils and other spring blossoms.

The 105-acre park and botanical gardens and the Lucy Lockett Cabe Festival Theater provide Central Arkansas a variety of cultural arts including visual, performing and horticultural through programming and education.

Forthcoming events include Music in the Wild, an outdoor concert featuring guitarist Richard Smith on May 1; and Rodney Block and The Rodney Block Collective on June 4.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins

