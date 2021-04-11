Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more:

COMMERCIAL

Salter Construction, Inc., 619 Beechwood St., Little Rock, $180,000.

CJS Enterprises, LLC, 2000 S. University Ave., Little Rock, $96,000.

RESIDENTIAL

Set Construction & Development, LLC, 38 Hallen Court, Little Rock, $1,089,000.

Dillon Homes & Real Estate, Inc., 44 Haywood Drive, Little Rock, $615,000.

Randy James Construction Co., Inc., 119 Hallen Lane, Little Rock, $612,000.

Metro Builders and Restoration, Inc., 2811 Fair Park Blvd., Little Rock, $355,700.

Billy Hartness Construction Co., Inc., 5 Fletcher Ridge Circle, Little Rock, $345,000.

Billy Hartness Construction Co., Inc., 30 Fletcher Ridge Circle, Little Rock, $345,000.

Kustommade Properties, LLC, 1317 Battery St., Little Rock, $285,000.

Randy James Construction Co., Inc., 18 Copper Circle, Little Rock, $280,000.

Randy James Construction Co., Inc., 114 Rosemary Way, Little Rock, $250,000.

Rausch-Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC, 57 Laney Loop, Little Rock, $155,675.

Horizon Realty of Arkansas, LLC, 10 Erving Cove, Little Rock, $95,000.

Horizon Realty of Arkansas, LLC, 31 Crape Myrtle Place, Little Rock, $80,000.