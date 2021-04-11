The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of people who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72204

• 3124 W. Roosevelt Road, commercial, Kyerra Creggett, 10:28 p.m. April 6, property valued at $20.

• 33 Fairmont Dr., residential, Sheila Singleton, 2 a.m. April 7, property valued at $761.

• 1809 S. Buchanan St., residential, Shaun Formel, 8 a.m. April 8, property value unknown.

72205

• 317 S.Park St., residential, Christina Wells, midnight April 8, property valued at $41.

72209

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

• 6500 Mabelvale CTF, commercial, Lukem Butt, 3:41 a.m. April 4, property valued at $3,500.

• 4725 Hoffman Road, residential, Nathan Jackson, 8 a.m. April 6, property valued at $1,701.

72211

• 13111 W. Markham St., residential, Christina More, 5:30 p.m. April 8, property valued at $250.

72223

• 4710 Sam Peck Road, residential, Joshua Barns, 2:03 p.m. April 7, property valued at $3,429.

72227

• 8308 Cantrell Road, residential, Danielle Marshall, 6:06 p.m. April 6, property value unknown.

North Little Rock

72114

• 1101 Bishop Lindsey Ave., commercial, North Little Rock Housing Authority, 4:20 p.m. April 6, property valued at $1,300.

72116

• 1600 N. Chandler, residential, Destany Farmer, 11:30 a.m. April 5, property valued at $675.