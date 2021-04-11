Business people Northwest Arkansas

• Dr. Peter A. Innes, board-certified general surgeon, recently joined Siloam Springs Regional Hospital practicing at Surgical Associates of Siloam Springs. He is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons and a member of Undersea and Hyperbaric Medical Society and the American Hernia Society. Innes earned his medical degree from Oregon Health Sciences University in Portland, Ore. He completed his surgical residency at University of Kansas School of Medicine at Wichita, Kan. Surgical Associates of Siloam Springs is located at 603-2 N. Progress Ave., Suite 200, in Siloam Springs.

• Brandon Evans will join KHBS/KHOG-TV as an anchor and reporter in late April. He will co-anchor 40/29 News at 6 p.m., 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on weekdays in addition to other assignments. Evans received a bachelor's degree in writing and communications from Maryville College in Maryville, Tenn.

