Cardinals' streak ends as Garcia drives in five

ST. LOUIS -- Avisail Garcia homered, doubled and drove in five runs as the Milwaukee Brewers beat St. Louis 9-5 on Saturday, ending the Cardinals' four-game winning streak.

Keston Hiura hit a three-run home run that capped a five-run burst in the seventh inning that made it 8-2. The Brewers won for the third time in four games.

"You just got to keep working, and don't lose your energy, your focus," Garcia said. "Don't be frustrated because it's a hard game. And we can control our focus, our energy and what you pull every single at-bat."

Garcia's two-run home run off Carlos Martinez gave Milwaukee a 3-0 lead in the fifth. García drew a bases-loaded walk in the sixth and added a two-run double in the seventh.

"Just a day to break through like that, at the start of the year, is great for your confidence and feel like you helped the team win and so he definitely did that today," Brewers Manager Craig Counsell said.

Garcia's five RBI marked his most since he drove in six on May 20, 2017 as a member of the White Sox.

He took a less is more approach with his swing.

"Just see it and hit it," Garcia said. "You're strong. I just have to touch it."

Brewers starter Adrian Houser (1-1) allowed runners in each of his five innings and was pulled after walking Yadier Molina to begin the sixth. Houser was aided by double plays in the second and third innings and he struck out Paul DeJong to escape a bases-loaded jam in the fifth.

MARLINS 3, METS 0 Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a stunning home run off an otherwise dominant Jacob deGrom, Trevor Rogers (1-1) beat the two-time Cy Young Award winner for the second time and Miami blanked New York.

GIANTS 4, ROCKIES 3 Brandon Crawford delivered a three-run home run in the sixth inning in San Francisco's victory over Colorado.

PIRATES 8, CUBS 2 Mitch Keller pitched five efficient innings and Pittsburgh used an early burst to chase Zach Davies in a victory over Chicago. Phil Evans hit his team-high third home run as the Pirates ended a six-game losing streak.

BRAVES 5, PHILLIES 4 Freddie Freeman hit a two-run home run and drove in the go-ahead run with a grounder in the seventh inning to lead Atlanta past Philadelphia.

DIAMONDBACKS 8, REDS 3 Riley Smith pitched six effective innings in his first career start, Tim Locastro had four hits and Arizona defeated Cincinnati.

DODGERS 9, NATIONALS 5 Chris Taylor hit a three-run home run as Los Angeles defeated Washington.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RAYS 4, YANKEES 0 Austin Meadows and Randy Arozarena homered off Domingo German (0-2), helping Tampa Bay extend its mastery over New York.

ATHLETICS 7, ASTROS 3 Ramon Laureano hit a two-run home run, rookie Seth Brown connected for his first big league home run and Oakland beat Houston. Frankie Montas (1-1) held Houston scoreless and retired seven in a row before Kyle Tucker's home run to start the seventh ended his day.

MARINERS 4, TWINS 3 (10) Mitch Haniger homered and hit the go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, lifting Seattle past Minnesota. All three of Minnesota's losses this season have come in the 10th.

INDIANS 11, TIGERS 3 Aaron Civale (2-0) allowed just three hits while dominating over 72/3 innings and was backed by five home runs as Cleveland pounded Detroit.

RED SOX 6, ORIOLES 4 (10) Rafael Devers homered and Boston scored twice in the 10th inning on a wild pitch and an RBI single by Christian Vázquez to extend its winning streak to five games.

INTERLEAGUE

PADRES 7, RANGERS 4 Trent Grisham hit a go-ahead home run for San Diego in the seventh inning and the Padres followed up the franchise's first no-hitter with another victory over Texas. Grisham put San Diego up 5-4 with his two-run home run off reliever Wes Benjamin (0-1).

St. Louis Cardinals' Austin Dean (0) celebrates after scoring past Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez as Cardinals' John Nogowski (34) cheers during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 10, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado doubles down the line during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Saturday, April 10, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)