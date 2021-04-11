Club news: Washington County Historical Society sponsors online panel

PanCan

The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network will be meeting at 2 p.m. April 11 via Google Meets. Please email the club for link.

Information: (479) 202-3749, pancan.org or email jallison@pancanvolunteer.org.

Democrats

The Democratic Party of Benton County will meet at 6:30 p.m. April 12 via zoom. Email the club for a link.

Information: Email benton@arkdems.org or bentonsecretary@arkdems.org.

Computers

The Bella Vista Computer Club will meet at 7 p.m. April 12 via Zoom. The program will be a presentation by Joel Ewing on "Components of a Home Network," an overview of devices you may find in the network section that could be of use for your home network and how all the pieces function together. Visitors and guests are welcome.

Information: bvcomputerclub.org.

Writers & Poets

The Village Lake Writers & Poets will be meeting at 11 a.m. April 14 in a Facebook Live event, followed by a Zoom afterparty and open mic.

The featured speaker will be Martina McGowan, who will read from her first book of poems, 'I Am the Rage," and discuss her writing journey, including her life experiences that helped to frame the poetry.

Information: (479) 268-6463.

Rotary

The Rotary Club of Fayetteville will meet at noon April 15 via Zoom. The program will be given by Meredith Lowry, intellectual property attorney and founder of Woman-Run. Email the club for a link to the meeting.

Information: Email fvillerotary@gmail.com.

WCHS

The Washington County Historical Society will sponsor an online panel concerning local Black community support and survivability from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. April 18 via Zoom. The society's Diverse Settlers Committee will present the online program, "Institutions and Organizations that have Supported the Survivability of the Black Community in Fayetteville, including the University of Arkansas Campus."

The panel, moderated by Dr. Calvin White, UA associate professor of history, includes Jessie B. Bryant, Henry Lee Childress, Dr. John L Colbert, Dinah Gant, Dr. Jeffrey Murdock, Thelma Thomason and Dr. Lonnie Williams. Panelists have been selected to reflect churches, an elementary school, lodges, Greek chapters and entertainment.

There will be performances by the UA Inspirational Chorale, the St. James Missionary Baptist Church Choir and Ocie Fisher, a Fayetteville singer. The program ends with a brief question-and-answer session.

Information: (479) 521-4681 or email dedmark@uark.edu.

Hill N Dale

The Hill N Dale hiking club will be hiking April 22 in the Marinoni Scenic Area of the Ozark Highland Trail. This is a 6.0 mile out-and-back hike. Participants will meet at Indian Creek Launch and Ozark Highlands Trail access trailhead at 9 a.m. (8007 Cass Oark Road in Cass.)

There will be a second hike to High Bank Twin Falls. This is a 0.7 mi out and back. It is a 1.6 mile drive from the first hike trailhead to the High Bank Launch trailhead on Arkansas 215.

Information: Bev Munstermann, trail boss, at (479) 721-2193 or munster@olemac.net or visit bvhikingclub.com.

Civil War

The Bella Vista Civil War Roundtable's next meeting will begin at 7 p.m. May 6 at the Bella Vista Historical Museum. The speaker will be Dale Phillips. All covid-19 guidelines will be followed.

The Bella Vista Historical Museum is located at 1885 Bella Vista Way.

Information: Email Chuck Pribbernow at cnpribb@yahoo.com.

Woodcarvers

The Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club is a group of local artisans who meet regularly to share their art, exchange experiences in woodworking and stay connected to members. Due to covid, the temporary meeting place is at the Bella Vista Assembly of God church gymnasium, located at 1771 Forest Hills Blvd., at 1 p.m. every Thursday.

Once Riordan Hall opens up again, club meetings will be resumed at that location. On the third Thursday of each month, there is a class on some aspect of carving, woodburning, finishing or another interesting topic. Classes are a great way to practice techniques, learn new ways to achieve your goal, and discover your own unique style.

The club's purpose is to promote the general fields of carving, woodburning and sculpting of wood, and to promote a greater appreciation of wood in an artistic expression. Visitors are always welcome.

Information: Jean Visnich, president, at (479) 426-8409 or email wordwinds@cox.net.

