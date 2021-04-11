Egg-cellent surprise

Members of the West Little Rock Rotary Club spent the morning of March 27 getting ready to "egg" houses in Little Rock and North Little Rock.

In its first year, Egg Your Yard is a fundraiser for the club. That morning, club members gathered at Camp Aldersgate to fill colorful plastic eggs with candy. The group, led by President Doug Shackelford, sat at socially distant tables to fill the eggs.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/411eggs/]

The club asked for donations of $10 for 20 eggs; $20 for 40 eggs and $50 for 100 eggs. For those who participated, the Easter Bunnies (aka Rotarians) "egged" the houses the night of April 3. The next morning, little ones woke up to an at-home Easter egg hunt.

The club is considering making Egg Your Yard an annual event.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal