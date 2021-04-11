Female jockey earns a first

A Hollywood fantasy turned into reality Saturday when Rachael Blackmore became the first female jockey to win Britain's grueling Grand National horse race, breaking down one of the biggest gender barriers in sports.

Blackmore, a 31-year-old Irishwoman, rode Minella Times to a landmark victory at odds of 11-1 in the 173rd edition of the famous steeplechase at Aintree in Liverpool, England

"I don't feel male or female right now. I don't even feel human," Blackmore said. "This is just unbelievable."

Blackmore is the 20th female jockey to compete in a race that has been a mud-splattered British sporting institution since 1839. Women have only been allowed to enter the National as jockeys since 1975, making it a male-dominated event -- until now.

"I never even imagined I'd get a ride in this race, never mind get my hands on the trophy," Blackmore said.

Blackmore, the daughter of a dairy farmer and school teacher, grew up on a farm and rode ponies. She didn't have a classic racing upbringing, making her ascent in the sport all the more inspirational.

A professional jockey since 2015, she rode the second most winners in Irish jump racing in 2018-19, the same season she won her first races at the prestigious Cheltenham Festival.

Now she's won the biggest race of them all, one that even non-horse racing enthusiasts turn on to watch.

The previous best performance by a female jockey in the National was Katie Walsh's third-place finish on Seabass in 2012. That always looked under threat by Minella Times, who went out as the fourth favorite of the 40 horses in a race run over 4 1/4 miles and features 30 big and often brutal fences.

Rachael Blackmore talks to journalists after winning the Randox Grand National Handicap Chase ridding Minella Times on the third day of the Grand National Horse Racing meeting at Aintree racecourse, near Liverpool, England, Saturday April 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell, Pool)

Rachael Blackmore ridding Minella Times clears the last fence to win the Randox Grand National Handicap Chase on the third day of the Grand National Horse Racing meeting at Aintree racecourse, near Liverpool, England, Saturday April 10, 2021.

Rachael Blackmore ridding Minella Times clears the last fence to win the Randox Grand National Handicap Chase on the third day of the Grand National Horse Racing meeting at Aintree racecourse, near Liverpool, England, Saturday April 10, 2021. (Peter Powell/Pool via AP)

Megan Nicholls riding Knappers Hill celebrates after winning the Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open NH Flat Race on the third day of the Grand National Horse Racing meeting at Aintree racecourse, near Liverpool, England, Saturday April 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell, Pool) (Peter Powell/Pool via AP)

Megan Nicholls riding Knappers Hill celebrates after winning the Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open NH Flat Race on the third day of the Grand National Horse Racing meeting at Aintree racecourse, near Liverpool, England, Saturday April 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell, Pool)

Rachael Blackmore, center, ridding Minella Times celebrates after winning the Randox Grand National Handicap Chase on the third day of the Grand National Horse Racing meeting at Aintree racecourse, near Liverpool, England, Saturday April 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell, Pool)

Jockey G. Sheehan riding Hogan's Height, center, falls down while trying to clear an obstacle during the Randox Grand National Handicap Chase on the third day of the Grand National Horse Racing meeting at Aintree racecourse, near Liverpool, England, Saturday April 10, 2021. (Peter Powell/Pool via AP)