FYI: Street Fest brings new fun to Silver Dollar City

April 11 (Sunday)

Vintage Market Days -- 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Benton County Fairgrounds in Bentonville. $5. vintagemarketdays.com.

Black Oscars -- What the Academy Awards Tell Us about African Americans, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

__

April 12 (Monday)

Crafting With Ms. Mayra -- 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Virtual Gallery Tour -- Three in 30, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Book Talk -- "Daisy Jones and the Six" by Taylor Jenkins Reid, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

Virtual Creative Connections -- For individuals in the early-stage of Alzheimer's or dementia and their care partners, 1:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Catch 'Em All At The Library -- For those who love Pokemon, 4 p.m., Rogers Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Cover to Cover Book Club -- "The Book Scavenger" by Jennifer Bertram, 5 p.m., Bentonville Public Library via Zoom. Free for grades 4-6. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Meditation and Mindfulness -- Guided meditation and mindfulness practice with optional vocal meditation and movement, 6 p.m., Frank Lloyd Wright Lawn at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

April 13 (Tuesday)

Preschool Story Time -- With Ms. Nathalie, 11 a.m., Springdale Public Library via Facebook. Free. springdalelibrary.org

First Edition Book Club -- "The Library Book" by Susan Orlean, noon & 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library via Zoom. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Colorin, Colorado -- Spanish/English story time, 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Books & Brews -- "Blue Moon" by Lee Child, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

__

April 14 (Wednesday)

Virtual Gallery Tour -- Three in 30, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Write Now -- "Ode to Our Sorrows," a virtual discussion and creative writing exercise led by guest instructor Vicente Yépez, 6:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

April 15 (Thursday)

Spotlight Talk -- Demonstration and talk with "Crafting America" artist Steven Young Lee, noon, Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Reader Mortis True Crime Book Club -- "We Keep the Dead Close" by Becky Cooper, 7 p.m., Springdale Public Library via Zoom. Free. www.springdalelibrary.org.

In The Atrium -- HogTown Hot Club, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. Reservations at waltonartscenter.org.

__

April 16 (Friday)

Virtual Architecture Tour -- 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Virtual Art by the Glass -- Pattern and Texture Collages with Leah Grant, 6:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

In The Atrium -- Mike Sumler Project, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. Reservations at waltonartscenter.org.

"Singin' in the Rain" -- Recorded live during its summer run onstage in El Dorado, 7:30 p.m. April 16-17, 2:30 p.m. April 18, South Arkansas Arts Center online. $5-$20. 870-862-5474 or saac-arts.org.

Roots HQ on the Avenue -- With the Del McCoury Band, April 16-17, Roots Fest south of the Fayetteville square. $120-$240. www.fayettevilleroots.org.

__

April 17 (Saturday)

Shiloh Saturday -- Fayetteville's Wilson Springs Preserve, 10:30 a.m., Shiloh Museum via Facebook and YouTube. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Explore & Create -- Pick up a creative artmaking activity for all ages, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., near "Maman," Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Virtual Workshop in a Box -- Wool Felted Honey Bee Portrait with Dani Ives, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. $44-$54. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"The Comedy of Errors" -- Presented by NWA Audio Theatre, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via livestream. Free. faylib.org.

Fiction Addiction Book Club -- "Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett, 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library via Zoom. Free. www.springdalelibrary.org.

"A Walk Through Time: A Guided Walking Tour" -- 2 p.m., Fort Smith Museum of History, 320 Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith. Included with museum admission, $7 adults, $2 ages 6-15. fortsmithmuseum.org or 783-7841.

"A Natural State of Mind" -- With Broadway co-stars Eryn LeCroy and John Riddle, 2 & 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $19-$25. 443-5600, waltonartscenter.org.

__

On Show

"Flower Power" -- With art by 25 Eureka Springs artists including Zeek Taylor, Carol Peacock and Barbara Robinson, through April 13, Brews in Eureka Springs. Free. Email John Rankine at johnrankine69@gmail.com.

"Painting In and Painting Out" -- Landscapes by Carol Hart, through April 30, Art Ventures at the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce, 21 W. Mountain St. in Fayetteville. Free. artventures-nwa.org, carolchartcontemporaryart.com.

"Companion Species" -- Inspired by a recent Crystal Bridges acquisition, "Companion Species (Speech Bubble)" by Marie Watt (Seneca), through May 24, Crystal Bridges Museum. crystalbridges.org.

"Crafting America" -- Featuring more than 100 works in ceramics, fiber, wood, metal, glass, and more unexpected materials, through May 31, Crystal Bridges Museum. crystalbridges.org.

"A Better Bird" -- A photo exhibit on the history of the poultry industry in Northwest Arkansas, through June 12, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

"Creativity Cubed" -- What will you build with 16,000­ blocks, through autumn, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. amazeum.org.

"Light of Freedom" -- A 13-foot found object sculpture referencing the Statue of Liberty's iconic torch and bridging past and present ideas about freedom, through Sept. 26, Courtyard off Gallery 1, the Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. in Bentonville. Free. 367-7500, themomentary.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com

Street Fest — New performances and activities combined with a new “Tasting Passport,” through May 2 at Silver Dollar City in Branson, Mo. $74 & up. silverdollarcity.com.