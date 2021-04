Getting it straight

Senate Bill 622, which has been described by its sponsors as a class protection bill that would allow enhanced sentencing of offenders, has been endorsed by the following: Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce, Northwest Arkansas Chambers of Commerce, Northwest Arkansas Council, Greater Bentonville Area Chamber of Commerce, Texarkana Chamber of Commerce, Arkansas Economic Developers & Chamber Executives, Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce, Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce, Sherwood Chamber of Commerce, Newport Economic Development Commission, Newport Area Chamber of Commerce and Northeast Arkansas Regional Intermodal Authority, according to a news release issued Friday by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce. An article Saturday gave an incomplete list of backers of SB622.