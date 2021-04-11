Henderson states he's an Aggie now

FAYETTEVILLE -- Ethan Henderson is going to be an Aggie.

Henderson, a former Little Rock Parkview standout who played sparingly at the University of Arkansas the past three seasons, on Saturday posted a picture of himself wearing a Texas A&M uniform with "COMMITTED" written next to his image on his Twitter account.

Henderson's announcement that he's going to play for one of the Razorbacks' SEC rivals comes three days after he announced Wednesday that he was entering the transfer portal.

The 6-8 Henderson was a junior this season, but he has two seasons of eligibility remaining with the NCAA granting all basketball players an extra season because of the coronavirus pandemic. The NCAA also is expected to approve a measure that will allow all first-time transfers immediate eligibility.

Texas A&M is among the SEC teams Arkansas plays home-and-home every season -- along with LSU and Missouri -- so Henderson conceivably could play at Walton Arena as a visitor next season.

Henderson played in just one of Arkansas' games against Texas A&M during his time with the Razorbacks. As a sophomore, he played 19 minutes and had 5 rebounds, 4 blocked shots and 1 point in the Aggies' 77-69 victory over the Razorbacks at Reed Arena.

According to Hogstats.com, Henderson is the first Arkansas scholarship player to transfer to another SEC school.

The only Razorback previously to transfer within the conference, Hogstats.com tweeted, was Mike Lucas, a walk-on who went from Arkansas to SMU after the 1985-86 season when the Razorbacks and Mustangs were members of the Southwest Conference.

Henderson played in 18 games off the bench this season and averaged 1.2 points, 1.3 rebounds and 6.1 minutes. His top game was against LSU in the SEC Tournament when he played 26 minutes and had 4 points, 7 rebounds and 1 assist.

Henderson also scored 4 points -- his season high -- against Missouri in the SEC Tournament and against Southern.

He played a combined five minutes in three NCAA Tournament games, including two minutes against Baylor in his final appearance for Arkansas. He did not register a stat in the tournament.

Henderson played in 50 games during his Arkansas career with six starts and averaged 1.3 points and 1.6 rebounds. He had 30 blocked shots.