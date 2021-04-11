Happy birthday (Apr. 11): You'll entertain and amaze. They want rabbits, and you'll pull an endless supply from your hat. This drive to please will bring great excitement to your life when you focus it on the generous, compelling and deserving. You'll build with great determination and, in time, many will live inside your dream.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Once you find points of connection between you and another person, you're off to a beautiful exchange. Before finding those points, you won't proceed far, so it's worth looking for them.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You have a right to ask questions. Anyone who makes you feel otherwise either can't answer those questions for a lack of knowledge and understanding or is trying to control you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Friends who are on a superstar trajectory are fun to watch. When the gold dust of big success is in your realm, it rubs off on you, too. This feels like destiny because it is.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You'll make a proactive and deliberate attempt to achieve an aim that is not achieved by most people. It's nice when this gets noticed today, but honestly, you're doing it for the challenge, not the glory.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): People say and do things to get a reaction but often don't get the one they wanted. You have a strong instinct for the sort of response people are craving and will deliver it on cue, laying the groundwork for mutual enjoyment.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Maybe it is not your purpose to incite curiosity and show people less obvious truths, but that is the natural result of your devotion to a meaningful interest that, in some way, pertains to us all.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Before you ready yourself to battle the day, consider what's necessary. A moment of neutrality will bring all into harmony. There is beauty in defenselessness; gentleness is the winner that casts no loser.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Generic sentiments, however true or well-intended, will fall flat. There's power in a specific focus and intent with your sharing. Aim your efforts to someone who matters dearly to you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Trusted friends help you get outside of your own head. You'll talk to people, bounce notions off of them, get their reactions and use that to figure out the weak and strong points of what you're sharing.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The people you'll deal with aren't entirely rational. You understand them anyway because neither are you. Also, there's a good chance that the seemingly illogical equation figures out perfectly on deeper levels.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Physical vicinity invokes different rules. Some prefer text and email because they are afraid of being influenced by a face-to-face encounter that is sure to bring more of the real stuff to the table, including empathy.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Even though you've never had a particular experience, your empathic talents allow you to summon the appropriate (if not downright healing) response to another person's emotional state.

DOUBLE-FRESH MOON

The new moon in Aries is wrapped in the shiny cosmic foil of lunar sextiles, so besides the double-freshness of the first phase of the moon in the first sign of the zodiac, this moon also has the benefit of being activated by some air sign love from Saturn and Venus. Its message of joyous welcome is like a sky-written birth announcement.

FORECAST FOR THE WEEK AHEAD

According to legend, Venus (which is the Roman version of the Greek goddess Aphrodite) was one of several offspring of Uranus born through a method atypical, even for the gods. Without going into the gory details, an act of domestic violence spilled essence-of-Uranus across land and sea, and from the ocean’s foam arose the shimmering progeny, a goddess emerging from the giant clamshell that protected the rare and gorgeous pearl of her being. Her beauty untold, her taste unparalleled, her lust unbound, the immortal adventures of Venus include pursuits varied, unpredictable and unfailingly glamourous. This week, the planet that bears her name moves into the realm of Taurus, the first home of Venus. It’s a welcome placement for many, signifying the following turns of fortune:

Coveted things become accessible. Unaffordable things become affordable either because the price goes down or the spending money goes up.

Follow-through is greater. People are willing to work harder for what they want especially in matters of romance or for the sake of a certain aspirational aesthetic.

Also, flakiness just isn’t well-tolerated by most people, so many perpetrators are forced to reckon with their bad habits around attendance and time-management.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Once again, Kristen Stewart has landed the role of a character already widely beloved. The Aries actress will play Princess Dianna in the historical drama “Spencer.” Natal Venus in Pisces suggests that Stewart, like the vampire she played in the “Twilight” series, has deep powers of intuition, especially in matters of love. Moon in Libra signifies a soulful, romantic and poetic nature.