Horsing around with UAPB

Seven local youths recently visited the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Farm for an afternoon spent learning about and interacting with horses.

The event, hosted by the UAPB 4-H Youth Program and the YEAH8 4-H Club, featured horseback riding, discussions of horse anatomy and art sessions in which children were able to draw and color horses and their environment. The young participants completed educational activity sheets as they waited on their turn to ride a horse.

Samuel Thompson, a 4-H alumnus and proprietor of Smoove Rides and Stables, brought his horses from Star City to teach the children about horse behavior, characteristics of different breeds and safety, as well as to give riding lessons.

The safety demonstration included information on how horses see and communicate and tips on how people can safely approach and interact with them.

"All the youth and parents in attendance were excited to learn about and touch the horses," Teki Hunt, director of UAPB 4-H Youth Programs, said. "The youngest participant, who was 3, was fearful of such a big animal but eventually petted one of the horses. When told the age of a horse named "Boots," another girl participant exclaimed, 'I'm 8 years old, too!'"

Hunt said learning about horses and other animals falls under the National Association for the Education of Young Children criteria indicating that children should be provided various opportunities to learn key content and principles of science through interaction with living organisms.

This type of learning promotes cognitive, language and social development.

"Through hands-on science exploration, the 4-H program hopes to pique children's interest in learning to care for animals," Hunt said. "This could lead to entrepreneurship activities such as pet sitting, animal husbandry, veterinary science or someday owning their own stable like Mr. Thompson does. Learning about horses could also lead to involvement in extracurricular activities such as rodeos or learning to care for other animals."

At the UAPB event, organizers used the 4-H "Giddy Up and Go" and "Horse Science" curricula to teach children the basics of horse behavior, breeds and horse anatomy through a variety of activities.

"In the future, we hope to host more activities based on the two curricula," Hunt said. "Both programs can be offered in full if we have enough interest as well as other sponsors such as Mr. Thompson to donate time and the use of horses since UAPB doesn't have any horses."

For details on UAPB 4-H programming, contact Teki Hunt at (870) 575-8538 or UAPB4H@uapb.edu.

-- Will Hehemann is a writer/editor at the UAPB School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences.