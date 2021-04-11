Little Rock notebook

Director proposing pot as low priority

A proposed ordinance sponsored by Little Rock's Ward 2 City Director Ken Richardson for a coming meeting would deprioritize the investigation of misdemeanor marijuana offenses.

The proposed ordinance declares it city policy to make the investigation, arrest and prosecution of misdemeanor marijuana offenses by adults the lowest law enforcement priority. It's scheduled to be reviewed at Tuesday's meeting to set the agenda for the April 20 board meeting, when city directors could take action on the measure.

A copy of Richardson's proposed ordinance was not available from meeting materials posted on the city's website as of Friday evening.

Similar proposals from Richardson were voted down by board members in 2018 and 2019.

LR recognized for financial reporting

Little Rock earned a certificate of achievement for excellence in financial reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada, according to a Tuesday news release.

The city got the nod for its annual financial report for the fiscal year that ended Dec. 31, 2019, according to the news release.

City finance director Sara Lenehan called the certificate "the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting,"

"Such an honor cannot be accomplished by one person. It takes a dedicated team of professionals that I am proud to be a part of," Lenehan added.

Hospitality focus of May 4 job fair

The Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau will host a hospitality industry job fair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 4 at the Statehouse Convention Center.

The "Big On Little Rock Hospitality Industry Job Fair" will feature representatives from sectors like restaurants, hotels and event venues seeking employees qualified for a variety of jobs, according to a news release sent Thursday.

"As COVID clouds begin to clear, the state's hospitality industry needs more workers to help regain its position as a $7.4 billion economic force in Arkansas," Gretchen Hall, bureau president and chief executive officer, said in a statement. "The Big On Little Rock Hospitality Industry Job Fair represents the best opportunity yet for workers who lost their jobs in 2020 as well those Arkansans looking to enter the hospitality workforce for the first time."

The bureau's tax receipts and events at its venues plummeted last year because of the covid-19 outbreak, according to the organization's recently released annual report.

Last year was supposed to see a celebration of the bureau's 50th anniversary, but the organization will recognize "50+1" at a news conference to open the job fair, according to the release.