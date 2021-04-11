Incorporations

Benton County
Big Line Excavation LLC, Timothy John Youngquist, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Unchained Designs LLC, Amber Marie McFerrin, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Already Wealthy Logistics LLC, Steven J. Lindsey, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Rockin R Trucking LLC, Elijah Roberts, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Ask Ashley479 LLC, Ashley Torres, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
KZD LLC, Kendra Zimmerman, 1 Leyburn Lane, Bella Vista
Tactical & Practical Logistics LLC, Ashley Anne Wilinson, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Dr. Jit Automotive Services LLC, Robert Ingram, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Harris Plumbing LLC, John Douglas Harris, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Blastingo LLC, Tyler W. Kidd, 2235 Pickwick Terrace, Siloam Springs
T&T Treasure's LLC, Derrick Whitmore, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Locked & Loaded Novelties LLC, Joseph Gonzalez, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Amy Keever Gallery LLC, Amy Sue Spence, 506 N. Wright St., Siloam Springs
My Faith Provision LLC, Veronica Bobo, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Natural Landscapes & Designs LLC, Kisheen Miller, 8 Cheryl Circle, Bentonville
Kristi Rachelle Photography LLC, Kristi Woodward, 4006 Highplains Drive, Rogers
497 Honey Creek Road LLC, Russell Lynn Daniel, 4010 Englefield St., Bentonville
Pro Painting & Pressure Washing LLC, Kisheen Miller, 8 Cheryl Circle, Bentonville
Remembering Nicholas Inc., Racheal Wasniewski, 5404 S. 45th Court, Rogers
The Noodle Man LLC, James Robert Oscar Salisbury, 904 N.E. Second St., Bentonville
Swenson Cattle Co. LLC, Ronald A. Williams, 5417 Pinnacle Point Drive, Suite 402, Rogers
CJB Kovai LLC, Padmanabhan Muthusamy, 4301 S.W. Acres Ave., Bentonville
Sketchy Press Productions LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Cape Property Solutions LLC, Victoria J. Mizner, 1704 N.E. Chapel Hill Drive, Bentonville
Addyson Construction LLC, Luis Velez, 4454 W. Hidden Acres Court, Rogers
Air Specialist LLC, Jeremy J. Kruse, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Ignite Christian Academy, Shelli Lynett Allen, 1500 S.W. Thorton St., Bentonville
NWA Mobile Car Wash Inc., Ismael Garcia, 2302 W. Oak Park Place, Rogers
Maddox Acres LLC, Anthony Kyle Maddox, 2402 W. Coyote Trail, Rogers
Soulcity LLC, Aileen L. Washington, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
South End Bully Kennels LLC, Taren Lovelle Reed Jr., 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Wildly Wellthy LLC, Danielle Nicole Loudermill, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
BJ's Tech Solutions & More LLC, Boyd Lee Frazier Jr., 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Annika Pearl Photography LLC, Annika Pearl Sheppherd, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Black Flag Fabrications LLC, Casey Paul Biggs, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Rent The South LLC, Tepnemit Taksakulvith, 612 Leisure Lane, Bentonville
Niteswings LLC, Garrett Wayne Kent, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Magnificent Aromaz LLC, Laterica Evette Marks, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Decatur Sale Barn Church, Ronny Austin, 10 Monikie Circle, Bella Vista
Black Sail Consulting Co., Damon Willis, 3 Cumbrian Drive, Bella Vista
The Sterling Family LLC, T.N. Sterling, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Mann's Timberworks LLC, Bill Watkins, 1106 W. Poplar St., Rogers
Local Crew Outreach, Jose Hernandez, 661 Edens Court, Centerton
The Yo LLC, Marques Goree, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Eagle Services LLC, Erin Lightner, 703 S.W. Second St., Bentonville
Contentment On Beaver Lake LLC, Gene Nicholas, 13220 Allen Drive, Lowell
White Hill LLC, Pahul Singh, 6907 W. Balmoral Drive, Rogers
Sweet & Rustic Boutique LLC, Martha Johnson, 707 S.E. Eaton St., Bentonville
The Informatics Applications Group Inc., Justin Rafiee, 16 Kendal Drive, Bella Vista
Good Bee Farms LLC, Justin Bacon, 182 Gorham Lane, Pea Ridge
Healing Springs Property Owners Association Inc., Beau Barrett, 907 N.W. B St., Bentonville
JJ Creative Landscaping LLC, Juan Jose Sandoval Mendoza, 1802 S. E St., Rogers
Veteran Pro LLC, Leighton Hall, 10 Dewsbury Drive, Bella Vista
Readrestore LLC, Malorie L. Maxey, 701 Creekwood Road, Rogers
Queendom By Swaggberry LLC, James Basinight, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
M&K Davis Co. LLC, Michael Alan Davis, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Manifest Your Thoughts LLC, Derke Jaqual Colvin Jr., 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Lil Boat Trucking LLC, Isaiah Dorsey Jr., 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Oz Village Property Owners Association Inc., Bill Watkins, 1106 W. Poplar St., Rogers
Ozark Mafia Sports Memorabilia LLC, Derek Adams, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Spa City Cab Service LLC, Diane Woods, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Karen's Health & Life Coaching Consulting Business LLC, Karen Summerville-Harper, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Controlled Horizons LLC, Michael Bagley, 100 Monroe St., Suite 254, Centerton
Grandmafia Corsos LLC, Justin L. Smith, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Southwest DTP LLC, Jason N. Bramlett, 3350 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 301, Rogers
SNS Lawn Care LLC, Jackie Ricks, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Rionna LLC, Dashawnna Bates, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Hiwasse Mercantile LLC, Chris Flynt, 12671 Bittersweet Valley Road, Gravette
Meathome LLC, Marisa Mayall, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Linfull LLC, Lindsey Brooke Fuller, 8065 Stone Crest Road, Bentonville
CC's Fruit Cocktails LLC, Calera Cummings, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
NC USA International LLC, Farhan Zakaria Siddik, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
FT Welding LLC, Filiberto Trujillo, 111 Cheri Whitlock Drive, Siloam Springs
MDC Properties LLC, Trenton McCord, 1230 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton
Jozark LLC, Joseph M. Lumpkin, 705 Stonehaven Drive, Bentonville
West Village LLC, William Cary Hood Jr., 107 N. Brandon St., Lowell
Tatu LLC, Nick Arnold, 5111 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 300, Rogers
Holland Crown Creative LLC, Holland Lee King, 949 Bramblewood Lane, Cave Springs
Jennings Farm LLC, Bailey Jennings, 12068 Roy Jech Farm Road, Gentry
Vesperados LLC, Jon Olson, 420 Barbett Drive, Centerton
Brewer Adjusting LLC, Sanchez Marquise Brewer, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Kumpeapps LLC, Justin Adam Kumpe, 8180 Elm Lane, Rogers
Keenan LLC, Rachel Marie Keenan, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Rosewater Visions LLC, Rachel Ariana Nichols, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Sunshine & Rainbows LLC, Jeanette Montes Fox, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Richardson's Off The Bone Eatz LLC, Anthony Dwayne Richardson Jr., 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Mermaid Mvry Cosmetics LLC, Mary Elizabeth Smith, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Pink Elephant Therapy PLLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
HJ Bar Specialties LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Harder Transport LLC, Christopher Harder, 101 Ruth Lane, Rogers
Gametime Crabs LLC, John Savalas Jamison, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Edwards Reserve Properties LLC, William Haven Edwards Jr., 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Van Buren Apartments LLC, Ronald A. Williams, 5417 Pinnacle Point Drive, Suite 402, Rogers
Howard Family Ventures LLC, Jason Howard, 5709 S. 60th Place, Rogers
GXC Holdings LLC, Grant Wetherill, 4300 W. Blossom Way Drive, Rogers
Candice Sterling Coaching Services LLC, Candice Sterling, 1202 N.E. McClain Road, Building 7, Bentonville
Curtoonz Animation LLC, Curtis Hein, 1805 S.W. Candlewood St., Bentonville
Moneygang Music LLC, Jennifer Jones, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Cypress Creek Park LLC, Joseph W. Chronister, 9740 Soaring Hawk Drive, Bentonville
CTB Group LLC, Christian Berrigan, 1509 W. Poplar St., Rogers
South Pointe Solutions LLC, Julie Leigh Honeycutt, 699 N. Country Club Road, Siloam Springs
Grassroots Bookkeeping LLC, Kayla Dominguez, 602 Kensington St., Cave Springs
Anquanette Blessings LLC, Anquanette Denise Smith, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Kinda Green LLC, Shaun Robert Rorrison, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
RGK LLC, Reed Gordon Karkula, 663 Red Oak St., Gentry
Never Monday LLC, Zuzanna Sitek, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Onlyzards LLC, Kevin Russell Adams, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Bbqdudes LLC, William Bart Likes, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
The Purple Daisy LLC, Diane H. Carnahan, 2611 S. Horizon Blvd., Rogers
Growing Buds LLC, Swetha Dullipalli, 709 S.W. Elmside Drive, Bentonville
Rag Handy Man Services & Home Improvements LLC, Rodolfo Orellana Cruz, 3402 S. Second St., Rogers
Helping Others LLC, Daniel Yates, 205 Main St. S.E., Gravette
Salinas Dirt Works LLC, Juan Salinas, 11402 Indian Hills, Rogers
Cuddles Forever, Shanon Tucker, 2220 W. Jefferson St., Siloam Springs
Luna's Crystal Obsession LLC, Brianna Alise Pacheco, 1389 W. Centerton Blvd., Apt 412, Centerton
The Griot Collective LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Hellagoodhomeco LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Dawn Hills Properties LLC, Jason Rawlings , 700 N.E. Green Creek Road, Bentonville
Mumm Bros Co. LLC, Jacob Mumm, 3497 Ozark Acres Drive, Bentonville
Allure Studios LLC, Alyx Garner , 1330 Solata St., Centerton
Pro Pellegrino LLC, Gabriel Joseph Pellegrino, 11138 Georgia Flat Road, Gravette
Moran Properties LLC, Jon Moran, 1317 Chancery Lane, Cave Springs
Sunrise Cottage Properties LLC, Ronald A. Williams, 5417 Pinnacle Point Drive, Suite 402, Rogers
Never 2 Old 4 Toys Co., Jeffery Allen Massey, 18 Primrose Lane, Bella Vista
Carol Fields Consulting LLC, Carol Fields, 6547 W. Valley View Road, Rogers
Neighbors Of Woodridge Estates LLC, George R. Rhoads, 119 S. Second St., Rogers
Rarefied Rides LLC, Beni Shane Perry, 823 Slack St., Pea Ridge
Agape Energy Group LLC, 308 S.W. 24th St., Suite 4, Bentonville
Major League Trading Inc., Bradley L. Burnette, 3303 S.W. Stoneway Ave., Bentonville
T&O LLC, Dierdre Austin, 1101 Sunbridge Lane, Rogers
Walden's Plumbing LLC, Jerad Lain Walden, 610 Hawthorn Way, Centerton
Queen's Detailed Cleaning LLC, Emerald Butler, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
In The Moments Photography LLC, Kristen Chappell , 720 Napa Ave., Centerton
All-Bout Water LLC, Adam C. Schroeder, 19040 Coppermine Road, Rogers
Jr Carpet Cleaning Pro LLC, Liliana Osorio, 812 S. Zion St., Lowell
Uribe Pools Construction LLC, Federico Uribe, 903 Marcus St., Bentonville
Rena Roach Law PLLC, Rena Roach, 100 Monroe St., No. 111, Centerton
Sam's Lakeside LLC, David P. Edgar, 9481 Fowler Cove, Rogers
Maars LLC, Manoj Krishna Kukkala, 1300 S.E. 21st St., Bentonville
Recon Internet Group Holdings LLC, Adrian James Blackfox, 207 Stateline Road, Siloam Springs
Hidden Treasures Estate Sales LLC, Lana Cobb, 42 Buckland Lane, Bella Vista
Cox Investing LLC, Brittany Renee Cox, 21334 Pine Drive, Garfield
Southern Belle Hospitality LLC, Jenibel B. Almeida, 3007 S.W. Woodruff St., Bentonville
Benton Ridge LLC, Joshua Wade Deforest, 924 Estes Drive, Pea Ridge
The Bike Inn LLC, Tim McDonald, 104 Ruth Lane, Rogers
Blue Sigma Properties LLC, Brett Beavers, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Beauty Goddezz LLC, Lacreetia Chardae Dickerson, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Deep South Dazzle LLC, Ashley Dawn Blair Johnson, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Fox Canyon Professional LLC, Troy Wright, 805 S.W. Green World St., Bentonville
Simple Joyful Food LLC, Lyndi Fultz, 1 Wembly Circle, Bella Vista
Koppen Properties, LLC, Richard Matthew Price, 216 N.W. Third St., Bentonville
Stand By Me Home Healthcare LLC, Josh Meister, 614 N. Second St., Rogers
Angels Of Mercy Home Health Care LLC, Kelly Dollar , 1709 E. Centerton Blvd., No. 834, Centerton
Rhd Fayetteville Partners LLC, Nick Arnold, 5111 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 300, Rogers
Milan Group LLC, Nick Dozier, 1800 S. 52nd St., Rogers
Legion BV LLC, William Asa Hutchinson, 910 S.E. 21st St., Bentonville
The Excavation Company Of AR LLC, Blonde Mitchell, 1325 W. Pickens Road, Pea Ridge
The Bdoml Co., Skyler Harrison Ray, 213 Terrace Drive, Lowell
Fabulous Hair The Salon LLC, Melanie Gendron , 8982 S. Park Road, Rogers
1Adam Hauling LLC, Cayley Ann Corman, 1510 E. Apple Blossom Ave., Lowell
H&T Nail Spa LLC, Hung Tran, 8893 WPA Road, Gentry
Mystical Crystal LLC, Crystal Smith, 21779 Floyd Moore Road, Gentry
In Joia Kitchen LLC, Joia Latrice Clark, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Kinty Jones Construction Inc., Kinty Jones , 2400 S. Eighth St., Rogers
The Plug Official Store LLC, Brian Orlando Bradford, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Hudson Family Holdings LLC, Bill Watkins, 1106 W. Poplar St., Rogers
Ozark Empty Bowls, Phillip N. Calkins, 40 Melinda Lane, Bella Vista
Widebody Trucking LLC, Peter Joseph Hoffman, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
The Redeemed Christian Church Of God International Christian Center, Samuel O. Adelusimo, 2870 W. Walnut St., Suite 2, Rogers
The Mane Curl LLC, Grace Heffron, 67 Rath Drive, Bella Vista
Cedar Creek Landscaping LLC, Alexander Girenko, 8629 Panorama Road, Rogers
La Chele 2 Siloam Springs LLC, Johanna Palacios, 811 S. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs
The Tipsy Donut LLC, Bill Watkins, 1106 W. Poplar St., Rogers
Real World Travel LLC, Melissa Parrish, 2207 N.W. Harvard Walk, Bentonville
Friday Dreams LLC, Erika Alejandra Zamarron, 2606 Whispering Woods Court, Lowell
Q Photography LLC, Laquan Williams, 1203 S.E. 22nd St. Bentonville
The Hills Lawn Service LLC, Sergio Alexis Guerrero, 2606 Whispering Woods Court, Lowell
Great Team Win Group LLC, Drake A. Breshears, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Jan Pro LLC, Esmeralda Quintana, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Coastal Construction Design Inc., John Steven Ervin, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Sara King Counseling PLLC, Sara L. King, 63 Wentworth Drive, Bella Vista
Ty Norris Consulting LLC, Ty Joseph Norris, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Just Bill's Garage LLC, Billy Darrell Tayloor Jr., 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Td Nwa Consulting LLC, Kaleb Plank, 1404 S.E. P St, Bentonville
Prairiewoods Farm LLC, Daniel Yates, 205 Main St. S.E., Gravette
Shah & Nembhard CPA Services Inc., Anant Shah, 3906 S.W. Stonefield St., Bentonville
Sarah's Social Marketing LLC, Sarah Thomas, 8007 Covington Road, Siloam Springs
Harris Realty Group Inc., Rachelle Harris, 3915 S.W. Blackberry St., Bentonville
Lux Trade LLC, Lori R. Mullican, 5500 Pinnacle Point Drive, No. 202, Rogers
Aestheticink Permanent Makeup LLC, Bamby Dadula, 4307 S.W. Eggersway Place, Bentonville
Carroll County
Wells Ridge Farm LLC, John A. Bosshardt, 202 Carroll Ave., Green Forest
Audemar Autos LLC, Jasmine Watkins, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs
E&W Auto LLC, Eriel Williams, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs
Chachingo Autos LLC, Sean Hallett, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs
Stellar Autogroup LLC, William Phillips, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs
DJC Motor Group LLC, David Carpenter, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs
Gallery Auto Group LLC, David Alhaqq, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs
David Fife Inc., Christie Ball, 4052 E. Van Buren St., Suite D, Eureka Springs
National Interior Reimaging Inc., Christie Ball, 4052 E. Van Buren St., Suite D, Eureka Springs
Bottoms Up Boat Lift Systems LLC, Robert Lippe, 599 Carroll 674, Green Forest
Blanchard Lakehouse LLC, Jim Blanchard, 2936 Carroll 226, Berryville
Double W Trucking Corp., Waydin Stewart, 244 Carroll 640, Green Forest
Ideal Rentals LLC, Rebecca L. Stone, 1407 Julie St., Berryville
Baron Properties LLC, Michael Ladwig, 223 Spring St., Eureka Springs
Kings River At Rockhouse LLC, McKenna Phillips, 470 Madison 1040, Eureka Springs
The Cabins At Sugar Mountain Inc, Christie Ball, 4052 E. Van Buren, D, Eureka Springs
Jant Enterprises LLC, Justin Ray Hargis, 534 Carroll 3231, Eureka Springs
G5 Auto Sales LLC, Gordon Henry, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs
215 Get A Car LLC, Roxanne Augustus, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs
Milltown Auto LLC, Freddie Lewis, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs
Goodmen Autos LLC, David Walker Jr., 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs
Btb Glass LLC, Tymaeus A. Yunker, 3331 U.S. 62 West, Berryville
CSC Holdings LLC, Stevin Williams, 41 Kingshighway, Eureka Springs
Eureka Sweets Co., Lori Renko, 53 Alamo St., Eureka Springs
P31 Properties LLC, Michael Ladwig, 223 Spring St., Eureka Springs
Madison County
Green Forest Properties LLC, James Alan Binz Jr., 3150 W. Oakfield St., Huntsville
Rhinestones & Lace Boutique LLC, Caitlyn Blundell, 109 Madison 1973, Huntsville
Arkansas Preferred Lawn Care LLC, John McCoy, 906 Madison 8735, Huntsville
Mox Electric LLC, Eric Michael Molyneux, 459 Madison 1217, Huntsville
The Honor Foundation, Leadana Lillian Dempsey, 2001 Paradise Lane, Huntsville
Infinitymerch LLC, Dakota Lee Baker, 35641 Arkansas 23, Huntsville
Trident Creek Equine Adoption, Christie Conlon, 179 Madison 8733, Huntsville
Washington County
Cadence Crossing LLC, Marcus W. Van Pelt, 6081 Nancys Vista, Springdale
Noah's Landing LLC, Marcus W. Van Pelt, 6081 Nancys Vista, Springdale
Chandler Crossing LLC, Marcus W. Van Pelt, 6081 Nancys Vista, Springdale
Collin's Cove LLC, Marcus W. Van Pelt, 6081 Nancys Vista, Springdale
JTS Services LLC, Josh Appling, 11345 Campbell Community Building Road, West Fork
Speak No Evil Omerta LLC, Jayson Johnson, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Change For Childcare LLC, Robin L. Slaton, 122 S. Mock St., Prairie Grove
Hustle Don't Sleep LLC, Ervin Lee Greene, 4110 W. Sardinia Way, Fayetteville
Kingdom Realty LLC, Jenna Rae Balducci, 13036 Cunard St., Fayetteville
Blackatt Entertainment LLC, Kathrine Renee Smith, 3100 Scott Lane, Springdale
Dually Development LLC, Larry McCredy, 5519 Hackett Road, Suite 300, Springdale
Beauty For Imani LLC, Julia A. White, 803 S. Erika Ave., Fayetteville
Acretrader 156 LLC, Elise Alexander, 112 W. Center St., Suite 600, Fayetteville
Cultured Supply LTD Co., Stanley V. Bond, 525 S. School Ave., Suite 100, Fayetteville
Poefolk LLC, Lasherri Tyson, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
Cut Kingz N.W.A. LLC, Syveria Hull, 944 Meadowlands Drive, Fayetteville
Wood Rays Real Estate LLC, Isaac Curtis, 601 S. Ray Ave., Fayetteville
Solo Gang LLC, Ervin Lee Grenne, 4110 W. Sardinia Way, Fayetteville
Kids First LLC, Ervin Lee Grenne, 4110 W. Sardinia Way, Fayetteville
YKC Apparel LLC, Connor Fink, 1143 N. Turner Ave., Fayetteville
Datalyst LLC, John Andrew Kelley, 3031 W. Topaz Drive, Fayetteville
Acretrader 157 LLC, Elise Alexander, 112 W. Center St., Suite 600, Fayetteville
Walker Design Co. LLC, Shambrey Walker, 672 Goose Creek Road, Farmington
Comic Towing & Recovery LLC, Michelle Van Curen, 2575 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Suite E9, Fayetteville
Chris Billings Inc., Chris L. Billings, 540 W. Cherry St., Fayetteville
Wilson Design & Creative PLC, Lindsey Leigh Wilson, 13122 Randolph Road, Fayetteville
Best Roofing & Construction LLC, Maria Gonzalez, 403 Cascade Circle, Springdale
Comic Holdings LLC, Michelle Van Curen, 2575 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Suite E9, Fayetteville
Comprehensive Pain & Neurological Care PLLC, Vadim Petrov-Kondratov, 70 N. College Ave., Apt. 14E, Fayetteville
Double J Painting Inc., Jesus Rodriguez Barbosa, 759 Suffolk Cove, Springdale
Joshua Feagin LLC, Joshua Caleb Feagin, 1840 N. Leverett Ave., Unit 4, Fayetteville
MTQOF LLC, Matt Trulove, 1457 E. Robinson Ave, Springdale
Ganesha Food Supply LLC, Amol Padolkar, 940 N. Oakland Ave., Fayetteville
Hair By Sam Jerry LLC, Samantha Larue Jerry, 132 Neal St., Farmington
Stack Rock LLC, Miles Jandrasevic, 2256 E. Emma Ave., Springdale
Hedgewood Publishing LLC, William Mertins, 217 E. Dickson St., Suite 102, Fayetteville
Acretrader 158 LLC, Elise Alexander, 112 W. Center St., Suite 600, Fayetteville
King Country Farm LLC, Jared Ray King, 655 Madison 6336, Elkins
Sistas Event LLC, Denita Holmes, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Smoked Turkey Legs LLC, Shekita Donner, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Waypoint Properties LLC, Eric Cooper, 13181 Rheas Mill Road, Farmington
Elite Training & Sports Performance LLC, Gregory White, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Jackie & Sons Trucking LLC, Marcus Reed, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
The Shaggy Cow LLC, Adrienne Everett, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Come & Go Detailing LLC, Josh Andrews, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
MW Handbuilt LLC, Micah Welsh , 12103 Hazel Valley Road, Fayetteville
Foster & Co Excavation LLC, Denton Duane Foster, 2560 N. Center St., Fayetteville
Harris & Sons Lawncare LLC, Rakeem Harris, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Jenna Waselues DDS LLC, Jenna Waselues, 1018 Canterbury Road, Fayetteville
More Partners NWA LLC, Jeffrey Hunnicutt, 3901 Parkway Circle, Suite 100, Springdale
Cater To Me LLC, Daniel Eugene Hatley, 830 Rose Ave., Fayetteville
Carly Cooper Videography LLC, Carly Cooper, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
Krisell & Jennings Properties LLC, Jayson Krisell, 18255 Columbine Road, Fayetteville
Terra Scapes LLC, Milas Clayton Hudspeth, 362 Napier Ave., Fayetteville
Acretrader 159 LLC, Elise Alexander, 112 W. Center St., Suite 600, Fayetteville
Truenorth Construction LLC, Janice Null, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
You Nique Roots LLC, Lee Angeles Green, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
All Blk Da Mafia LLC, Josiah Abram Brown, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
Phillips Operating Group LLC, Taylor Andrew Phillips, 871 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale
Riggs Affairs LLC, Cainis Mackintrush, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Conlan Miron Construction Co. LLC, Sandy Ellis, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Infinity LLC, M. Tahir Khan, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Local Hair Collective LLC, Miguel Gamboa, 7431 Drury Ave., Springdale
Seven Species LLC, Adan Guerro, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Block Shop LLC, Crystal Mapes, 3589-3 N. Shiloh Drive, Suite 91, Fayetteville
Dixon Solutions LLC, Gregory David Dixon II, 2401 Cottonwood Place, Springdale
Root & Rise LLC, Alicia Reeves, 127 E. Conner St., Fayetteville
Linden Property Group LLC, Greg Brown, 4710 S. Thompson St., Suite 102, Springdale
South Duncan Avenue Townhomes Board Of Administrators Inc., Jonathan Million, 885 E. Township St., Fayetteville
Coverall Electric LLC, Neil A. Duran, 705 Callihan Loop, Springdale
Acretrader 160 LLC, Elise Alexander, 112 W. Center St., Suite 600, Fayetteville
Arky Finishes LLC, Taylor Andrew Phillips, 871 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale
Second Chance Auto LLC, Dalton Brown, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Drews Lawn & Maintenance LLC, Donald C. Drews, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Dede's Fragrance Line & Boutique LLC, Zantrece Warren, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
MM Wilkins Realty Investments LLC, Justin Crawley, 12217 U.S. 62 West, Farmington
Jeffers Investments Corp., Jesse Jeffers, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville.
C. C. Cupcakes By Nene LLC, Arneisha Jones Murry, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
M.D.S Dispatch & Logistics LLC, Javien Reynolds, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Sams Security LLC, Cody Sams, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Brayle LLC, Bailie Blackman, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Mama Tee's Kitchen LLC, Theresa Blackburn Edgett, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
So Many Words LLC, Jeremiah T. Griffin, 122 N. Florene St., Fayetteville
Huett Racing LLC, G. E. Huett, 228 S 40th St., C, Springdale
Altered Perceptions LLC, Jessica Fowler, 1 E. Center St., No. 330, Fayetteville
The Haus Galore Kollection LLC, Raven House, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Dc Electric & Service Co. LLC, Keith Brown, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Mike's Fence and Gates and Repairs LLC, Michael Catlett, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Styles By Kay LLC, Fredrica Dandridge, 70 N. College Ave, Fayetteville
Future Scholars Child Development Center LLC, Lakesha Robinson, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
CR Professional Cleaning & Painting LLC, Robert Ruiz, 1598 Moody Lane, Springdale
Our Glass Productions LLC, Alonso Nunez, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Rarity Ventures LLC, Russell Brockman, 2914 N. College Ave., Suite 1 & 2, Fayetteville
Meskali Investments Inc., Lilian Muro, 1301 Greenbriar St., Springdale
Natural Age Dog Walking /Trainer LLC, Jason Drewry, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Perfectly Pink LLC, Julia Pink, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Healing Beautiful Souls LLC, Ketra Leonard, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Sandy Bear Creek Inc., Tammy Figueroa, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Natural State Truck Lines LLC, Hunter Sweat, 3687 N. Oak St., Springdale
Nwa Claims LLC, Mark Deaton, P.O. Box 4872, Fayetteville
Throw Chalk LLC, William Michael Sharp, 1664 N. Saddlehorn Ave., Fayetteville
Xotic Levelz LLC, Latavia Broadway, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Sim,S Productions LLC, Christopher Sims, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Heavenly Hair & Skincare Products LLC, Tasha Sharkey, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Rideout Custom Designs LLC, Alanna McBride, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Mustctv Enterprises LLC, Chelsey Dickson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Gabriel Walker LLC, Gabriel Walker, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Allen Clean Service LLC, Sarah Brown, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Shorty's Clean Up & Recovery Crew LLC, Lacey Iskra, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Jasmine Raquel Company LLC, Jasmine Nooner, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Sensationally Sculpted By Shi LLC, Shakila Parker, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
A&Son Trucking LLC, Ardell Farr, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
I Click Global LLC, Barry Bain, 3870 Mayes Ave., Springdale
The Heaven's Taco LLC, Remedios Garcia De Luna, 3315 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville
T S A Interstate Trucking LLC, Murphy L. Akers Jr., 14331 Elkhorn Springs Road, Fayetteville
American Pyro Marketing LLC, Adam Keeley, 12982 Zeigler Drive, Springdale
Phoenix Hauling LLC, Gonzalo Flores, 1301 Letha Drive, Springdale
Infinity Dental & Laser Center PLLC, Terry G. Box, 2101 Green Acres Road, Fayetteville
Six String Mood Swings LLC, Jeremiah Morgan Smith, 1825 N. Trillium Lane, Fayetteville
Rain Right LLC, Elizabeth Bartlett, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Desert Dream Enterprises LLC, Andriana Ruby Guerra, 5906 B Sara St., Fayetteville
Southern Gratitude LLC, Yolanda Raquel Russell, 900 N. Leverett Ave., Suite 369, Fayetteville
Bread Huntaz Collection LLC, Dangelo Willis, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
Goodys&Treats LLC, Vincythia Davie, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Rainbow Valley Ranch LLC, Stephan Van Der Merwe, 17975 Krie Road, Lincoln
Person To Person Interprises LLC, Rogers Person, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
Tomek Home Improvement LLC, Tomasz Osieczko, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
Beautycents LLC, Brittney English, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Untoldvibes LLC, James Parker Hamby, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Made You Look LLC, Quinton Bryles, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Credit Logistics LLC, Javory Jones, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Granillos Trucking Services LLC, Jose Eduardo Granillo, 3195 Kings Drive, Springdale
LC Transportations LLC, Lawrence Corbitt, 1189 S. Highbush Ave., Fayetteville
Gypsy Enterprises LLC, Patrick Deakins, 5519 Hackett Road, Suite 300, Springdale
Sharper Prose Communications LLC, Darinda Sharp, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Kdmvacas LLC, Katherine Mauldin, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Premier Services LLC, Jospeh Makey, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Long Excavation LLC, Christopher Long, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Motorsports Specialties LLC, Christopher Lee Files, 1219 W. Huntsville Ave., Springdale
Teddy's Vegi Farm LLC, Ted C. Kresser, 11096 Thunder Road, Fayetteville
Solley Holdings LLC, Brandon Solley, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
Bennett Family Investments LLC, Christopher C. May, 234 E. Millsap Road, Suite 200, Fayetteville
TM Halsey LLC, Jeb H. Joyce, 4100 Corporate Center Drive, Suite 310, Springdale
Hopper Empire Investments LLC, Steven Wesley Hopper, 811 Crawford Lane, Prairie Grove
Jo's Jet Ski LLC, Felisha Jo Ibanez, 11670 Clubhouse Parkway, Farmington
Franco Valley LLC, Glorian Rosado, 2636 N. Sierra Ave., Fayetteville
Paradise Leasing & Management LLC, Frank Gongora, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Therefernetwork.Com LLC, Michael Brown, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Roxxy's Way LLC, Kadijah Lowery, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
My Place & Your Place 2 LLC, Lanetta Harrington, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Experience-Based Development Associates LLC, Mark Kizilos, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Investor Escrow Services LLC, Greg Brown, 4710 S. Thompson St., Suite 102, Springdale
Penny & Mae Company LLC, Kelly Rayne Spencer, 999 S. Lewis Woods Lane, Fayetteville
Cluff & Miller Properties LLC, Colton Miller, 5635 Garnet Drive, Springdale
The West Elm Estates Homeowners' Assn, Inc, Jacob Tankersley, 885 W. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Springdale
Layne's Landscaping & Property Preservation LLC, Adam Layne, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Ok Legacy LLC, Bridger Smithers, 2331 S. Cobalt Ave., Fayetteville
Red Box Realty Inc., Michael J. Graham, 4648 Falcon Road, Springdale
Make It Pop LLC, Alexa Ralston, 3721 Appaloosa Way, Springdale
Bsah 1 LLC, Bridger Okeefe Smithers, 53 S. Centennial Ave., West Fork
Perry Perfect Cleaning LLC, Janna K. Perry, 12695 Kenneth Price Road, Springdale
The Ladies Room Boutique LLC, Kambria Taylor, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Magnolia Acres LLC, Tim Moldenhauer, 4102 N. Mall Ave., 201, Fayetteville
Brightside Ba LLC, Bridger Smithers, 2331 S. Cobalt Ave., Fayetteville
Mt Kina LLC, Kasper Huber, 5519 Hackett Road, Suite 300, Springdale
A&R NWA Handyman Services LLC, Armando Serrano, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Slhb LLC, Aaron Childress, 2949 N. Point Circle, Suite 2, Fayetteville
Pinkley Properties LLC, Wesley James Pinkley, 5439 W. Yellow Brick Road, Fayetteville
Invisible Joint Drywall LLC, Juan Jose Reveles Martinez, 1400 Westwood Ave., Springdale
Hathaway Capital LLC, Kolby Hathaway, 22490 Derik Road, Springdale
War Eagle Storage LLC, Kolby Hathaway, 22490 Derik Road, Springdale
Pinkley Rental Properties LLC, Wesley James Pinkley, 5439 W. Yellow Brick Road, Fayetteville
Munoz Lawn Care & Landscaping LLC, Jonathan Munoz Juarez, 2812 Crabapple Ave., Springdale
The Eunique Way LLC, Tiphanie Burley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Guillermo Tellez LLC, Guillermo Tellez, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Ready To Move LLC, Nickolas Fagalgibiy, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Chaquanda's Luxury Extensions LLC, Chaquanda Taylor, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Big D's Foodies & Treatz LLC, Dequeon Neal, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Knitaholic LLC, Tanesha Winda, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Moonshine Candles Company LLC, Anna Gretzmier, 13034 Robbins Road, Springdale
Chef Tee's Tasty Foods LLC, Tamika Turner, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
M B Landscaping & More LLC, Jesus Medina, 2406 Mida Ave., Springdale
Project Laid LLC, Danielle Erlandson, 455 La Riata St., Farmington
Commercial Lease Consulting LLC, Kyle Christopher Pescaglia, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
Pip LLC, William Alexander Ramirez, 4541 W. Divide Drive, Fayetteville
Buckhouse Coffee Company Inc., Camryn Bowen, 802 Reddish Lane, Springdale
Paradisebargain7 Com LLC, Marlon James, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
Timbers Edge Woodcraft LLC, David E. Rackley, 741 Washington Road, Prairie Grove
Live Deliciously LLC, Danny Wayne White, 14411 Hummingbird Road, Fayetteville
Gch LLC, Katheryn Garrett, 321 E. Thurman St., Prairie Grove
Park Central Commercial Investors LLC, Michael Crosno, 124 W. Sunbridge Drive, Fayetteville
Gideon Taxi & Parcel Service LLC, Bryan Gideon, 321 E. Thurman St., Prairie Grove
Mrs A's Family Affair LLC, Adrienne Wyrick, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
Arkidd Music LLC, Cadaryl Ruth, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Powell's Transport LLC, Keoin Powell, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville.