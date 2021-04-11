Incorporations

Benton County

Big Line Excavation LLC, Timothy John Youngquist, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Unchained Designs LLC, Amber Marie McFerrin, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Already Wealthy Logistics LLC, Steven J. Lindsey, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Rockin R Trucking LLC, Elijah Roberts, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Ask Ashley479 LLC, Ashley Torres, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

KZD LLC, Kendra Zimmerman, 1 Leyburn Lane, Bella Vista

Tactical & Practical Logistics LLC, Ashley Anne Wilinson, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Dr. Jit Automotive Services LLC, Robert Ingram, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Harris Plumbing LLC, John Douglas Harris, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Blastingo LLC, Tyler W. Kidd, 2235 Pickwick Terrace, Siloam Springs

T&T Treasure's LLC, Derrick Whitmore, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Locked & Loaded Novelties LLC, Joseph Gonzalez, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Amy Keever Gallery LLC, Amy Sue Spence, 506 N. Wright St., Siloam Springs

My Faith Provision LLC, Veronica Bobo, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Natural Landscapes & Designs LLC, Kisheen Miller, 8 Cheryl Circle, Bentonville

Kristi Rachelle Photography LLC, Kristi Woodward, 4006 Highplains Drive, Rogers

497 Honey Creek Road LLC, Russell Lynn Daniel, 4010 Englefield St., Bentonville

Pro Painting & Pressure Washing LLC, Kisheen Miller, 8 Cheryl Circle, Bentonville

Remembering Nicholas Inc., Racheal Wasniewski, 5404 S. 45th Court, Rogers

The Noodle Man LLC, James Robert Oscar Salisbury, 904 N.E. Second St., Bentonville

Swenson Cattle Co. LLC, Ronald A. Williams, 5417 Pinnacle Point Drive, Suite 402, Rogers

CJB Kovai LLC, Padmanabhan Muthusamy, 4301 S.W. Acres Ave., Bentonville

Sketchy Press Productions LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Cape Property Solutions LLC, Victoria J. Mizner, 1704 N.E. Chapel Hill Drive, Bentonville

Addyson Construction LLC, Luis Velez, 4454 W. Hidden Acres Court, Rogers

Air Specialist LLC, Jeremy J. Kruse, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Ignite Christian Academy, Shelli Lynett Allen, 1500 S.W. Thorton St., Bentonville

NWA Mobile Car Wash Inc., Ismael Garcia, 2302 W. Oak Park Place, Rogers

Maddox Acres LLC, Anthony Kyle Maddox, 2402 W. Coyote Trail, Rogers

Soulcity LLC, Aileen L. Washington, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

South End Bully Kennels LLC, Taren Lovelle Reed Jr., 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Wildly Wellthy LLC, Danielle Nicole Loudermill, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

BJ's Tech Solutions & More LLC, Boyd Lee Frazier Jr., 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Annika Pearl Photography LLC, Annika Pearl Sheppherd, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Black Flag Fabrications LLC, Casey Paul Biggs, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Rent The South LLC, Tepnemit Taksakulvith, 612 Leisure Lane, Bentonville

Niteswings LLC, Garrett Wayne Kent, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Magnificent Aromaz LLC, Laterica Evette Marks, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Decatur Sale Barn Church, Ronny Austin, 10 Monikie Circle, Bella Vista

Black Sail Consulting Co., Damon Willis, 3 Cumbrian Drive, Bella Vista

The Sterling Family LLC, T.N. Sterling, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Mann's Timberworks LLC, Bill Watkins, 1106 W. Poplar St., Rogers

Local Crew Outreach, Jose Hernandez, 661 Edens Court, Centerton

The Yo LLC, Marques Goree, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Eagle Services LLC, Erin Lightner, 703 S.W. Second St., Bentonville

Contentment On Beaver Lake LLC, Gene Nicholas, 13220 Allen Drive, Lowell

White Hill LLC, Pahul Singh, 6907 W. Balmoral Drive, Rogers

Sweet & Rustic Boutique LLC, Martha Johnson, 707 S.E. Eaton St., Bentonville

The Informatics Applications Group Inc., Justin Rafiee, 16 Kendal Drive, Bella Vista

Good Bee Farms LLC, Justin Bacon, 182 Gorham Lane, Pea Ridge

Healing Springs Property Owners Association Inc., Beau Barrett, 907 N.W. B St., Bentonville

JJ Creative Landscaping LLC, Juan Jose Sandoval Mendoza, 1802 S. E St., Rogers

Veteran Pro LLC, Leighton Hall, 10 Dewsbury Drive, Bella Vista

Readrestore LLC, Malorie L. Maxey, 701 Creekwood Road, Rogers

Queendom By Swaggberry LLC, James Basinight, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

M&K Davis Co. LLC, Michael Alan Davis, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Manifest Your Thoughts LLC, Derke Jaqual Colvin Jr., 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Lil Boat Trucking LLC, Isaiah Dorsey Jr., 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Oz Village Property Owners Association Inc., Bill Watkins, 1106 W. Poplar St., Rogers

Ozark Mafia Sports Memorabilia LLC, Derek Adams, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Spa City Cab Service LLC, Diane Woods, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Karen's Health & Life Coaching Consulting Business LLC, Karen Summerville-Harper, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Controlled Horizons LLC, Michael Bagley, 100 Monroe St., Suite 254, Centerton

Grandmafia Corsos LLC, Justin L. Smith, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Southwest DTP LLC, Jason N. Bramlett, 3350 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 301, Rogers

SNS Lawn Care LLC, Jackie Ricks, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Rionna LLC, Dashawnna Bates, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Hiwasse Mercantile LLC, Chris Flynt, 12671 Bittersweet Valley Road, Gravette

Meathome LLC, Marisa Mayall, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Linfull LLC, Lindsey Brooke Fuller, 8065 Stone Crest Road, Bentonville

CC's Fruit Cocktails LLC, Calera Cummings, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

NC USA International LLC, Farhan Zakaria Siddik, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

FT Welding LLC, Filiberto Trujillo, 111 Cheri Whitlock Drive, Siloam Springs

MDC Properties LLC, Trenton McCord, 1230 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Jozark LLC, Joseph M. Lumpkin, 705 Stonehaven Drive, Bentonville

West Village LLC, William Cary Hood Jr., 107 N. Brandon St., Lowell

Tatu LLC, Nick Arnold, 5111 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 300, Rogers

Holland Crown Creative LLC, Holland Lee King, 949 Bramblewood Lane, Cave Springs

Jennings Farm LLC, Bailey Jennings, 12068 Roy Jech Farm Road, Gentry

Vesperados LLC, Jon Olson, 420 Barbett Drive, Centerton

Brewer Adjusting LLC, Sanchez Marquise Brewer, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Kumpeapps LLC, Justin Adam Kumpe, 8180 Elm Lane, Rogers

Keenan LLC, Rachel Marie Keenan, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Rosewater Visions LLC, Rachel Ariana Nichols, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Sunshine & Rainbows LLC, Jeanette Montes Fox, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Richardson's Off The Bone Eatz LLC, Anthony Dwayne Richardson Jr., 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Mermaid Mvry Cosmetics LLC, Mary Elizabeth Smith, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Pink Elephant Therapy PLLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

HJ Bar Specialties LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Harder Transport LLC, Christopher Harder, 101 Ruth Lane, Rogers

Gametime Crabs LLC, John Savalas Jamison, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Edwards Reserve Properties LLC, William Haven Edwards Jr., 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Van Buren Apartments LLC, Ronald A. Williams, 5417 Pinnacle Point Drive, Suite 402, Rogers

Howard Family Ventures LLC, Jason Howard, 5709 S. 60th Place, Rogers

GXC Holdings LLC, Grant Wetherill, 4300 W. Blossom Way Drive, Rogers

Candice Sterling Coaching Services LLC, Candice Sterling, 1202 N.E. McClain Road, Building 7, Bentonville

Curtoonz Animation LLC, Curtis Hein, 1805 S.W. Candlewood St., Bentonville

Moneygang Music LLC, Jennifer Jones, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Cypress Creek Park LLC, Joseph W. Chronister, 9740 Soaring Hawk Drive, Bentonville

CTB Group LLC, Christian Berrigan, 1509 W. Poplar St., Rogers

South Pointe Solutions LLC, Julie Leigh Honeycutt, 699 N. Country Club Road, Siloam Springs

Grassroots Bookkeeping LLC, Kayla Dominguez, 602 Kensington St., Cave Springs

Anquanette Blessings LLC, Anquanette Denise Smith, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Kinda Green LLC, Shaun Robert Rorrison, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

RGK LLC, Reed Gordon Karkula, 663 Red Oak St., Gentry

Never Monday LLC, Zuzanna Sitek, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Onlyzards LLC, Kevin Russell Adams, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Bbqdudes LLC, William Bart Likes, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

The Purple Daisy LLC, Diane H. Carnahan, 2611 S. Horizon Blvd., Rogers

Growing Buds LLC, Swetha Dullipalli, 709 S.W. Elmside Drive, Bentonville

Rag Handy Man Services & Home Improvements LLC, Rodolfo Orellana Cruz, 3402 S. Second St., Rogers

Helping Others LLC, Daniel Yates, 205 Main St. S.E., Gravette

Salinas Dirt Works LLC, Juan Salinas, 11402 Indian Hills, Rogers

Cuddles Forever, Shanon Tucker, 2220 W. Jefferson St., Siloam Springs

Luna's Crystal Obsession LLC, Brianna Alise Pacheco, 1389 W. Centerton Blvd., Apt 412, Centerton

The Griot Collective LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Hellagoodhomeco LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Dawn Hills Properties LLC, Jason Rawlings , 700 N.E. Green Creek Road, Bentonville

Mumm Bros Co. LLC, Jacob Mumm, 3497 Ozark Acres Drive, Bentonville

Allure Studios LLC, Alyx Garner , 1330 Solata St., Centerton

Pro Pellegrino LLC, Gabriel Joseph Pellegrino, 11138 Georgia Flat Road, Gravette

Moran Properties LLC, Jon Moran, 1317 Chancery Lane, Cave Springs

Sunrise Cottage Properties LLC, Ronald A. Williams, 5417 Pinnacle Point Drive, Suite 402, Rogers

Never 2 Old 4 Toys Co., Jeffery Allen Massey, 18 Primrose Lane, Bella Vista

Carol Fields Consulting LLC, Carol Fields, 6547 W. Valley View Road, Rogers

Neighbors Of Woodridge Estates LLC, George R. Rhoads, 119 S. Second St., Rogers

Rarefied Rides LLC, Beni Shane Perry, 823 Slack St., Pea Ridge

Agape Energy Group LLC, 308 S.W. 24th St., Suite 4, Bentonville

Major League Trading Inc., Bradley L. Burnette, 3303 S.W. Stoneway Ave., Bentonville

T&O LLC, Dierdre Austin, 1101 Sunbridge Lane, Rogers

Walden's Plumbing LLC, Jerad Lain Walden, 610 Hawthorn Way, Centerton

Queen's Detailed Cleaning LLC, Emerald Butler, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

In The Moments Photography LLC, Kristen Chappell , 720 Napa Ave., Centerton

All-Bout Water LLC, Adam C. Schroeder, 19040 Coppermine Road, Rogers

Jr Carpet Cleaning Pro LLC, Liliana Osorio, 812 S. Zion St., Lowell

Uribe Pools Construction LLC, Federico Uribe, 903 Marcus St., Bentonville

Rena Roach Law PLLC, Rena Roach, 100 Monroe St., No. 111, Centerton

Sam's Lakeside LLC, David P. Edgar, 9481 Fowler Cove, Rogers

Maars LLC, Manoj Krishna Kukkala, 1300 S.E. 21st St., Bentonville

Recon Internet Group Holdings LLC, Adrian James Blackfox, 207 Stateline Road, Siloam Springs

Hidden Treasures Estate Sales LLC, Lana Cobb, 42 Buckland Lane, Bella Vista

Cox Investing LLC, Brittany Renee Cox, 21334 Pine Drive, Garfield

Southern Belle Hospitality LLC, Jenibel B. Almeida, 3007 S.W. Woodruff St., Bentonville

Benton Ridge LLC, Joshua Wade Deforest, 924 Estes Drive, Pea Ridge

The Bike Inn LLC, Tim McDonald, 104 Ruth Lane, Rogers

Blue Sigma Properties LLC, Brett Beavers, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Beauty Goddezz LLC, Lacreetia Chardae Dickerson, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Deep South Dazzle LLC, Ashley Dawn Blair Johnson, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Fox Canyon Professional LLC, Troy Wright, 805 S.W. Green World St., Bentonville

Simple Joyful Food LLC, Lyndi Fultz, 1 Wembly Circle, Bella Vista

Koppen Properties, LLC, Richard Matthew Price, 216 N.W. Third St., Bentonville

Stand By Me Home Healthcare LLC, Josh Meister, 614 N. Second St., Rogers

Angels Of Mercy Home Health Care LLC, Kelly Dollar , 1709 E. Centerton Blvd., No. 834, Centerton

Rhd Fayetteville Partners LLC, Nick Arnold, 5111 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 300, Rogers

Milan Group LLC, Nick Dozier, 1800 S. 52nd St., Rogers

Legion BV LLC, William Asa Hutchinson, 910 S.E. 21st St., Bentonville

The Excavation Company Of AR LLC, Blonde Mitchell, 1325 W. Pickens Road, Pea Ridge

The Bdoml Co., Skyler Harrison Ray, 213 Terrace Drive, Lowell

Fabulous Hair The Salon LLC, Melanie Gendron , 8982 S. Park Road, Rogers

1Adam Hauling LLC, Cayley Ann Corman, 1510 E. Apple Blossom Ave., Lowell

H&T Nail Spa LLC, Hung Tran, 8893 WPA Road, Gentry

Mystical Crystal LLC, Crystal Smith, 21779 Floyd Moore Road, Gentry

In Joia Kitchen LLC, Joia Latrice Clark, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Kinty Jones Construction Inc., Kinty Jones , 2400 S. Eighth St., Rogers

The Plug Official Store LLC, Brian Orlando Bradford, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Hudson Family Holdings LLC, Bill Watkins, 1106 W. Poplar St., Rogers

Ozark Empty Bowls, Phillip N. Calkins, 40 Melinda Lane, Bella Vista

Widebody Trucking LLC, Peter Joseph Hoffman, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

The Redeemed Christian Church Of God International Christian Center, Samuel O. Adelusimo, 2870 W. Walnut St., Suite 2, Rogers

The Mane Curl LLC, Grace Heffron, 67 Rath Drive, Bella Vista

Cedar Creek Landscaping LLC, Alexander Girenko, 8629 Panorama Road, Rogers

La Chele 2 Siloam Springs LLC, Johanna Palacios, 811 S. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs

The Tipsy Donut LLC, Bill Watkins, 1106 W. Poplar St., Rogers

Real World Travel LLC, Melissa Parrish, 2207 N.W. Harvard Walk, Bentonville

Friday Dreams LLC, Erika Alejandra Zamarron, 2606 Whispering Woods Court, Lowell

Q Photography LLC, Laquan Williams, 1203 S.E. 22nd St. Bentonville

The Hills Lawn Service LLC, Sergio Alexis Guerrero, 2606 Whispering Woods Court, Lowell

Great Team Win Group LLC, Drake A. Breshears, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Jan Pro LLC, Esmeralda Quintana, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Coastal Construction Design Inc., John Steven Ervin, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Sara King Counseling PLLC, Sara L. King, 63 Wentworth Drive, Bella Vista

Ty Norris Consulting LLC, Ty Joseph Norris, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Just Bill's Garage LLC, Billy Darrell Tayloor Jr., 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Td Nwa Consulting LLC, Kaleb Plank, 1404 S.E. P St, Bentonville

Prairiewoods Farm LLC, Daniel Yates, 205 Main St. S.E., Gravette

Shah & Nembhard CPA Services Inc., Anant Shah, 3906 S.W. Stonefield St., Bentonville

Sarah's Social Marketing LLC, Sarah Thomas, 8007 Covington Road, Siloam Springs

Harris Realty Group Inc., Rachelle Harris, 3915 S.W. Blackberry St., Bentonville

Lux Trade LLC, Lori R. Mullican, 5500 Pinnacle Point Drive, No. 202, Rogers

Aestheticink Permanent Makeup LLC, Bamby Dadula, 4307 S.W. Eggersway Place, Bentonville

Carroll County

Wells Ridge Farm LLC, John A. Bosshardt, 202 Carroll Ave., Green Forest

Audemar Autos LLC, Jasmine Watkins, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs

E&W Auto LLC, Eriel Williams, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs

Chachingo Autos LLC, Sean Hallett, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs

Stellar Autogroup LLC, William Phillips, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs

DJC Motor Group LLC, David Carpenter, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs

Gallery Auto Group LLC, David Alhaqq, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs

David Fife Inc., Christie Ball, 4052 E. Van Buren St., Suite D, Eureka Springs

National Interior Reimaging Inc., Christie Ball, 4052 E. Van Buren St., Suite D, Eureka Springs

Bottoms Up Boat Lift Systems LLC, Robert Lippe, 599 Carroll 674, Green Forest

Blanchard Lakehouse LLC, Jim Blanchard, 2936 Carroll 226, Berryville

Double W Trucking Corp., Waydin Stewart, 244 Carroll 640, Green Forest

Ideal Rentals LLC, Rebecca L. Stone, 1407 Julie St., Berryville

Baron Properties LLC, Michael Ladwig, 223 Spring St., Eureka Springs

Kings River At Rockhouse LLC, McKenna Phillips, 470 Madison 1040, Eureka Springs

The Cabins At Sugar Mountain Inc, Christie Ball, 4052 E. Van Buren, D, Eureka Springs

Jant Enterprises LLC, Justin Ray Hargis, 534 Carroll 3231, Eureka Springs

G5 Auto Sales LLC, Gordon Henry, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs

215 Get A Car LLC, Roxanne Augustus, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs

Milltown Auto LLC, Freddie Lewis, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs

Goodmen Autos LLC, David Walker Jr., 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs

Btb Glass LLC, Tymaeus A. Yunker, 3331 U.S. 62 West, Berryville

CSC Holdings LLC, Stevin Williams, 41 Kingshighway, Eureka Springs

Eureka Sweets Co., Lori Renko, 53 Alamo St., Eureka Springs

P31 Properties LLC, Michael Ladwig, 223 Spring St., Eureka Springs

Madison County

Green Forest Properties LLC, James Alan Binz Jr., 3150 W. Oakfield St., Huntsville

Rhinestones & Lace Boutique LLC, Caitlyn Blundell, 109 Madison 1973, Huntsville

Arkansas Preferred Lawn Care LLC, John McCoy, 906 Madison 8735, Huntsville

Mox Electric LLC, Eric Michael Molyneux, 459 Madison 1217, Huntsville

The Honor Foundation, Leadana Lillian Dempsey, 2001 Paradise Lane, Huntsville

Infinitymerch LLC, Dakota Lee Baker, 35641 Arkansas 23, Huntsville

Trident Creek Equine Adoption, Christie Conlon, 179 Madison 8733, Huntsville

Washington County

Cadence Crossing LLC, Marcus W. Van Pelt, 6081 Nancys Vista, Springdale

Noah's Landing LLC, Marcus W. Van Pelt, 6081 Nancys Vista, Springdale

Chandler Crossing LLC, Marcus W. Van Pelt, 6081 Nancys Vista, Springdale

Collin's Cove LLC, Marcus W. Van Pelt, 6081 Nancys Vista, Springdale

JTS Services LLC, Josh Appling, 11345 Campbell Community Building Road, West Fork

Speak No Evil Omerta LLC, Jayson Johnson, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Change For Childcare LLC, Robin L. Slaton, 122 S. Mock St., Prairie Grove

Hustle Don't Sleep LLC, Ervin Lee Greene, 4110 W. Sardinia Way, Fayetteville

Kingdom Realty LLC, Jenna Rae Balducci, 13036 Cunard St., Fayetteville

Blackatt Entertainment LLC, Kathrine Renee Smith, 3100 Scott Lane, Springdale

Dually Development LLC, Larry McCredy, 5519 Hackett Road, Suite 300, Springdale

Beauty For Imani LLC, Julia A. White, 803 S. Erika Ave., Fayetteville

Acretrader 156 LLC, Elise Alexander, 112 W. Center St., Suite 600, Fayetteville

Cultured Supply LTD Co., Stanley V. Bond, 525 S. School Ave., Suite 100, Fayetteville

Poefolk LLC, Lasherri Tyson, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

Cut Kingz N.W.A. LLC, Syveria Hull, 944 Meadowlands Drive, Fayetteville

Wood Rays Real Estate LLC, Isaac Curtis, 601 S. Ray Ave., Fayetteville

Solo Gang LLC, Ervin Lee Grenne, 4110 W. Sardinia Way, Fayetteville

Kids First LLC, Ervin Lee Grenne, 4110 W. Sardinia Way, Fayetteville

YKC Apparel LLC, Connor Fink, 1143 N. Turner Ave., Fayetteville

Datalyst LLC, John Andrew Kelley, 3031 W. Topaz Drive, Fayetteville

Acretrader 157 LLC, Elise Alexander, 112 W. Center St., Suite 600, Fayetteville

Walker Design Co. LLC, Shambrey Walker, 672 Goose Creek Road, Farmington

Comic Towing & Recovery LLC, Michelle Van Curen, 2575 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Suite E9, Fayetteville

Chris Billings Inc., Chris L. Billings, 540 W. Cherry St., Fayetteville

Wilson Design & Creative PLC, Lindsey Leigh Wilson, 13122 Randolph Road, Fayetteville

Best Roofing & Construction LLC, Maria Gonzalez, 403 Cascade Circle, Springdale

Comic Holdings LLC, Michelle Van Curen, 2575 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Suite E9, Fayetteville

Comprehensive Pain & Neurological Care PLLC, Vadim Petrov-Kondratov, 70 N. College Ave., Apt. 14E, Fayetteville

Double J Painting Inc., Jesus Rodriguez Barbosa, 759 Suffolk Cove, Springdale

Joshua Feagin LLC, Joshua Caleb Feagin, 1840 N. Leverett Ave., Unit 4, Fayetteville

MTQOF LLC, Matt Trulove, 1457 E. Robinson Ave, Springdale

Ganesha Food Supply LLC, Amol Padolkar, 940 N. Oakland Ave., Fayetteville

Hair By Sam Jerry LLC, Samantha Larue Jerry, 132 Neal St., Farmington

Stack Rock LLC, Miles Jandrasevic, 2256 E. Emma Ave., Springdale

Hedgewood Publishing LLC, William Mertins, 217 E. Dickson St., Suite 102, Fayetteville

Acretrader 158 LLC, Elise Alexander, 112 W. Center St., Suite 600, Fayetteville

King Country Farm LLC, Jared Ray King, 655 Madison 6336, Elkins

Sistas Event LLC, Denita Holmes, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Smoked Turkey Legs LLC, Shekita Donner, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Waypoint Properties LLC, Eric Cooper, 13181 Rheas Mill Road, Farmington

Elite Training & Sports Performance LLC, Gregory White, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Jackie & Sons Trucking LLC, Marcus Reed, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

The Shaggy Cow LLC, Adrienne Everett, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Come & Go Detailing LLC, Josh Andrews, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

MW Handbuilt LLC, Micah Welsh , 12103 Hazel Valley Road, Fayetteville

Foster & Co Excavation LLC, Denton Duane Foster, 2560 N. Center St., Fayetteville

Harris & Sons Lawncare LLC, Rakeem Harris, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Jenna Waselues DDS LLC, Jenna Waselues, 1018 Canterbury Road, Fayetteville

More Partners NWA LLC, Jeffrey Hunnicutt, 3901 Parkway Circle, Suite 100, Springdale

Cater To Me LLC, Daniel Eugene Hatley, 830 Rose Ave., Fayetteville

Carly Cooper Videography LLC, Carly Cooper, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

Krisell & Jennings Properties LLC, Jayson Krisell, 18255 Columbine Road, Fayetteville

Terra Scapes LLC, Milas Clayton Hudspeth, 362 Napier Ave., Fayetteville

Acretrader 159 LLC, Elise Alexander, 112 W. Center St., Suite 600, Fayetteville

Truenorth Construction LLC, Janice Null, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

You Nique Roots LLC, Lee Angeles Green, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

All Blk Da Mafia LLC, Josiah Abram Brown, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

Phillips Operating Group LLC, Taylor Andrew Phillips, 871 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Riggs Affairs LLC, Cainis Mackintrush, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Conlan Miron Construction Co. LLC, Sandy Ellis, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Infinity LLC, M. Tahir Khan, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Local Hair Collective LLC, Miguel Gamboa, 7431 Drury Ave., Springdale

Seven Species LLC, Adan Guerro, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Block Shop LLC, Crystal Mapes, 3589-3 N. Shiloh Drive, Suite 91, Fayetteville

Dixon Solutions LLC, Gregory David Dixon II, 2401 Cottonwood Place, Springdale

Root & Rise LLC, Alicia Reeves, 127 E. Conner St., Fayetteville

Linden Property Group LLC, Greg Brown, 4710 S. Thompson St., Suite 102, Springdale

South Duncan Avenue Townhomes Board Of Administrators Inc., Jonathan Million, 885 E. Township St., Fayetteville

Coverall Electric LLC, Neil A. Duran, 705 Callihan Loop, Springdale

Acretrader 160 LLC, Elise Alexander, 112 W. Center St., Suite 600, Fayetteville

Arky Finishes LLC, Taylor Andrew Phillips, 871 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Second Chance Auto LLC, Dalton Brown, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Drews Lawn & Maintenance LLC, Donald C. Drews, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Dede's Fragrance Line & Boutique LLC, Zantrece Warren, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

MM Wilkins Realty Investments LLC, Justin Crawley, 12217 U.S. 62 West, Farmington

Jeffers Investments Corp., Jesse Jeffers, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville.

C. C. Cupcakes By Nene LLC, Arneisha Jones Murry, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

M.D.S Dispatch & Logistics LLC, Javien Reynolds, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Sams Security LLC, Cody Sams, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Brayle LLC, Bailie Blackman, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Mama Tee's Kitchen LLC, Theresa Blackburn Edgett, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

So Many Words LLC, Jeremiah T. Griffin, 122 N. Florene St., Fayetteville

Huett Racing LLC, G. E. Huett, 228 S 40th St., C, Springdale

Altered Perceptions LLC, Jessica Fowler, 1 E. Center St., No. 330, Fayetteville

The Haus Galore Kollection LLC, Raven House, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Dc Electric & Service Co. LLC, Keith Brown, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Mike's Fence and Gates and Repairs LLC, Michael Catlett, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Styles By Kay LLC, Fredrica Dandridge, 70 N. College Ave, Fayetteville

Future Scholars Child Development Center LLC, Lakesha Robinson, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

CR Professional Cleaning & Painting LLC, Robert Ruiz, 1598 Moody Lane, Springdale

Our Glass Productions LLC, Alonso Nunez, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Rarity Ventures LLC, Russell Brockman, 2914 N. College Ave., Suite 1 & 2, Fayetteville

Meskali Investments Inc., Lilian Muro, 1301 Greenbriar St., Springdale

Natural Age Dog Walking /Trainer LLC, Jason Drewry, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Perfectly Pink LLC, Julia Pink, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Healing Beautiful Souls LLC, Ketra Leonard, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Sandy Bear Creek Inc., Tammy Figueroa, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Natural State Truck Lines LLC, Hunter Sweat, 3687 N. Oak St., Springdale

Nwa Claims LLC, Mark Deaton, P.O. Box 4872, Fayetteville

Throw Chalk LLC, William Michael Sharp, 1664 N. Saddlehorn Ave., Fayetteville

Xotic Levelz LLC, Latavia Broadway, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Sim,S Productions LLC, Christopher Sims, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Heavenly Hair & Skincare Products LLC, Tasha Sharkey, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Rideout Custom Designs LLC, Alanna McBride, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Mustctv Enterprises LLC, Chelsey Dickson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Gabriel Walker LLC, Gabriel Walker, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Allen Clean Service LLC, Sarah Brown, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Shorty's Clean Up & Recovery Crew LLC, Lacey Iskra, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Jasmine Raquel Company LLC, Jasmine Nooner, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Sensationally Sculpted By Shi LLC, Shakila Parker, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

A&Son Trucking LLC, Ardell Farr, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

I Click Global LLC, Barry Bain, 3870 Mayes Ave., Springdale

The Heaven's Taco LLC, Remedios Garcia De Luna, 3315 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville

T S A Interstate Trucking LLC, Murphy L. Akers Jr., 14331 Elkhorn Springs Road, Fayetteville

American Pyro Marketing LLC, Adam Keeley, 12982 Zeigler Drive, Springdale

Phoenix Hauling LLC, Gonzalo Flores, 1301 Letha Drive, Springdale

Infinity Dental & Laser Center PLLC, Terry G. Box, 2101 Green Acres Road, Fayetteville

Six String Mood Swings LLC, Jeremiah Morgan Smith, 1825 N. Trillium Lane, Fayetteville

Rain Right LLC, Elizabeth Bartlett, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Desert Dream Enterprises LLC, Andriana Ruby Guerra, 5906 B Sara St., Fayetteville

Southern Gratitude LLC, Yolanda Raquel Russell, 900 N. Leverett Ave., Suite 369, Fayetteville

Bread Huntaz Collection LLC, Dangelo Willis, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

Goodys&Treats LLC, Vincythia Davie, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Rainbow Valley Ranch LLC, Stephan Van Der Merwe, 17975 Krie Road, Lincoln

Person To Person Interprises LLC, Rogers Person, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

Tomek Home Improvement LLC, Tomasz Osieczko, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

Beautycents LLC, Brittney English, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Untoldvibes LLC, James Parker Hamby, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Made You Look LLC, Quinton Bryles, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Credit Logistics LLC, Javory Jones, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Granillos Trucking Services LLC, Jose Eduardo Granillo, 3195 Kings Drive, Springdale

LC Transportations LLC, Lawrence Corbitt, 1189 S. Highbush Ave., Fayetteville

Gypsy Enterprises LLC, Patrick Deakins, 5519 Hackett Road, Suite 300, Springdale

Sharper Prose Communications LLC, Darinda Sharp, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Kdmvacas LLC, Katherine Mauldin, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Premier Services LLC, Jospeh Makey, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Long Excavation LLC, Christopher Long, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Motorsports Specialties LLC, Christopher Lee Files, 1219 W. Huntsville Ave., Springdale

Teddy's Vegi Farm LLC, Ted C. Kresser, 11096 Thunder Road, Fayetteville

Solley Holdings LLC, Brandon Solley, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

Bennett Family Investments LLC, Christopher C. May, 234 E. Millsap Road, Suite 200, Fayetteville

TM Halsey LLC, Jeb H. Joyce, 4100 Corporate Center Drive, Suite 310, Springdale

Hopper Empire Investments LLC, Steven Wesley Hopper, 811 Crawford Lane, Prairie Grove

Jo's Jet Ski LLC, Felisha Jo Ibanez, 11670 Clubhouse Parkway, Farmington

Franco Valley LLC, Glorian Rosado, 2636 N. Sierra Ave., Fayetteville

Paradise Leasing & Management LLC, Frank Gongora, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Therefernetwork.Com LLC, Michael Brown, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Roxxy's Way LLC, Kadijah Lowery, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

My Place & Your Place 2 LLC, Lanetta Harrington, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Experience-Based Development Associates LLC, Mark Kizilos, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Investor Escrow Services LLC, Greg Brown, 4710 S. Thompson St., Suite 102, Springdale

Penny & Mae Company LLC, Kelly Rayne Spencer, 999 S. Lewis Woods Lane, Fayetteville

Cluff & Miller Properties LLC, Colton Miller, 5635 Garnet Drive, Springdale

The West Elm Estates Homeowners' Assn, Inc, Jacob Tankersley, 885 W. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Springdale

Layne's Landscaping & Property Preservation LLC, Adam Layne, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Ok Legacy LLC, Bridger Smithers, 2331 S. Cobalt Ave., Fayetteville

Red Box Realty Inc., Michael J. Graham, 4648 Falcon Road, Springdale

Make It Pop LLC, Alexa Ralston, 3721 Appaloosa Way, Springdale

Bsah 1 LLC, Bridger Okeefe Smithers, 53 S. Centennial Ave., West Fork

Perry Perfect Cleaning LLC, Janna K. Perry, 12695 Kenneth Price Road, Springdale

The Ladies Room Boutique LLC, Kambria Taylor, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Magnolia Acres LLC, Tim Moldenhauer, 4102 N. Mall Ave., 201, Fayetteville

Brightside Ba LLC, Bridger Smithers, 2331 S. Cobalt Ave., Fayetteville

Mt Kina LLC, Kasper Huber, 5519 Hackett Road, Suite 300, Springdale

A&R NWA Handyman Services LLC, Armando Serrano, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Slhb LLC, Aaron Childress, 2949 N. Point Circle, Suite 2, Fayetteville

Pinkley Properties LLC, Wesley James Pinkley, 5439 W. Yellow Brick Road, Fayetteville

Invisible Joint Drywall LLC, Juan Jose Reveles Martinez, 1400 Westwood Ave., Springdale

Hathaway Capital LLC, Kolby Hathaway, 22490 Derik Road, Springdale

War Eagle Storage LLC, Kolby Hathaway, 22490 Derik Road, Springdale

Pinkley Rental Properties LLC, Wesley James Pinkley, 5439 W. Yellow Brick Road, Fayetteville

Munoz Lawn Care & Landscaping LLC, Jonathan Munoz Juarez, 2812 Crabapple Ave., Springdale

The Eunique Way LLC, Tiphanie Burley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Guillermo Tellez LLC, Guillermo Tellez, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Ready To Move LLC, Nickolas Fagalgibiy, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Chaquanda's Luxury Extensions LLC, Chaquanda Taylor, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Big D's Foodies & Treatz LLC, Dequeon Neal, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Knitaholic LLC, Tanesha Winda, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Moonshine Candles Company LLC, Anna Gretzmier, 13034 Robbins Road, Springdale

Chef Tee's Tasty Foods LLC, Tamika Turner, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

M B Landscaping & More LLC, Jesus Medina, 2406 Mida Ave., Springdale

Project Laid LLC, Danielle Erlandson, 455 La Riata St., Farmington

Commercial Lease Consulting LLC, Kyle Christopher Pescaglia, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

Pip LLC, William Alexander Ramirez, 4541 W. Divide Drive, Fayetteville

Buckhouse Coffee Company Inc., Camryn Bowen, 802 Reddish Lane, Springdale

Paradisebargain7 Com LLC, Marlon James, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

Timbers Edge Woodcraft LLC, David E. Rackley, 741 Washington Road, Prairie Grove

Live Deliciously LLC, Danny Wayne White, 14411 Hummingbird Road, Fayetteville

Gch LLC, Katheryn Garrett, 321 E. Thurman St., Prairie Grove

Park Central Commercial Investors LLC, Michael Crosno, 124 W. Sunbridge Drive, Fayetteville

Gideon Taxi & Parcel Service LLC, Bryan Gideon, 321 E. Thurman St., Prairie Grove

Mrs A's Family Affair LLC, Adrienne Wyrick, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

Arkidd Music LLC, Cadaryl Ruth, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Powell's Transport LLC, Keoin Powell, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville.