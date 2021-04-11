Jefferson County Food Safety reports for the week of 4-11-21

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

JENKINS MEMORIAL SCHOOL, 2410 Rike St. Date of inspection April 6. Chlorine solution in automatic dishwasher is measuring 0ppm. A chlorine solution shall measure 50- 100 mg/L at a temperature of 75°F-100°F.

SHIPLEY'S, 2720 S. Hazel St. Date of inspection into complaint April 5. No violations reported.

SHIPLEY'S, 2720 S. Hazel St. Date of inspection April 5. Observed sugar out of original container. Food packaged in Retail Food Establishment, shall be labeled as specified in law. Observed wiping cloths laying on counter top. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment.

LAUGH-N-LEARN CHILDCARE CENTER, 4002 Old Warren Road. Date of opening inspection April 2. No violation observed; this establishment okay to operate.

KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN, 3002 Pines Mall Drive, P.O. Box 789705. Date of inspection March 23.Observed an opening in door seal in the back door. All outer openings of a food establishment should be protected against the entry of insects and rodents. Pipes under the hand washing sink in the chicken prep area and nozzles of service sink are leaking and need to be repaired. Vent by fry holder is unclean. Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. No hot water observed at hand washing sink in chicken prep area. The water source and system shall be of sufficient capacity to meet the peak water demands of the RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT. Observed trash cans containing food residue in kitchen not being stored covered. Trash cans in kitchen containing food residue should be covered when not in continuous use. Floors throughout kitchen, especially in chicken prep area, are unclean and need to be cleaned. Several ceiling vents in the back dry storage area are unclean and need to be cleaned.

KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN, 3002 Pines Mall Drive, P.O. Box 789705. Date of follow-up inspection April 1. Observed an opening in door seal in the back door. All outer openings of a food establishment should be protected against the entry of insects and rodents. Pipes under the hand washing sink in the chicken prep area are leaking and need to be repaired. Observed trash cans containing food residue in kitchen not being stored covered. Trash cans in kitchen containing food residue should be covered when not in continuous use. Ceiling vents nearest service sink in the back dry storage area are unclean and need to be cleaned. Floors throughout kitchen, especially in chicken prep area, are unclean and need to be cleaned.

LAVENDER'S BARN, 4501 U.S. 65 South. Date of inspection April 1. Single use orange juice container is being used to store tea in. Single use containers should not be reused. Hand washing sink leaking from nozzle. Hand washing sink needs to be repaired so that it does not leak.

MOTOR WAY GROCERY, 3432 U.S. 65 South. Date of inspection April 1. Hand washing sink in the kitchen and restroom are out of order. Employees are currently using the three compartment sink to wash their hands. Provide hand wash sinks as necessary for convenient use by employees in food preparation and ware washing areas and toilet rooms. Shelving and drawers in the kitchen are unclean and need to be cleaned. Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Observed a broken spring closure on the restroom door. A toilet room located on the PREMISES shall be completely enclosed and provided with a tight-fitting and self-closing door. Observed trash cans containing food residue in the kitchen being stored uncovered when not in continuous use. Trash can should be covered when not in continuous use. Floors in the kitchen, especially under the cooking equipment, are unclean and need to be cleaned. Observed a hole in the wall above the three compartment sink and a crack in the ceiling above the fryers. The PHYSICAL FACILITIES shall be maintained in good repair. Observed two fryers that are not sitting under the vent hood. Ventilation hood systems and devices shall be sufficient in number and capacity to prevent grease or condensation from collecting on walls and ceilings.

MOTOR WAY GROCERY, 3432 U.S. 65 South. Date of inspection into complaint April 1. Hand washing sink in the kitchen and restroom are out of order. Employees are currently using the three compartment sink to wash their hands. Provide hand wash sinks as necessary for convenient use by employees in food preparation and ware washing areas and toilet rooms. Floors in the kitchen, especially under the cooking equipment, are unclean and need to be cleaned. Observed two fryers that are not sitting under the vent hood. Ventilation hood systems and devices shall be sufficient in number and capacity to prevent grease or condensation from collecting on walls and ceilings.