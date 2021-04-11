Jefferson County Marriages and Divorces for the week of 4-11-21

Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded, according to the Jefferson County Clerk's office:

Joshua Cordell Haywood, 30, of Pine Bluff, and Jasmine Larashane Freeman, 25, of Dumas, recorded March 29.

Valley Mickel Vanderhoof, 27, of Jefferson, and Jacey Lynn Woodyard, 21, of Beatrice, Neb., recorded April 7.

Kashif Halton, 38, and Marshaden Rashnae Wilbourn, both of Pine Bluff, recorded April 5.

Dallas Aaron Lemons,, 23, and Kaylee Lynn Miller, 18, both of Pine Bluff, recorded March 31.

Jeremy Jerome Bennett, 36, and Krystal Alexandria Dancy, 31, both of Pine Bluff, recorded April 5.

Chad M. Powers, 37, and Crystal Nicole Robison, 39, both of Pine Bluff, recorded April 5.

Caleb Lee Ruff, 20, of Fort, Ak., and Aaliyha Tynetta Shavers, 18, of Pine Bluff, recorded April 7.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's office:

Kimbly Rayford v. Kenneth Johnson, granted April 5.

Angelia Holloway v. Gerald Holloway, granted April 7.

Arteshia Fitzhugh v. Devon Fitzhugh, granted April 6.

Chad Powers v. Joanna Powers, granted April 5.

Kimberly Honorable v. James Honorable, granted April 6.