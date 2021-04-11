At last, a somewhat busy week!

More and more people are getting their vaccines, and as a result, more and more people are starting to get out and do more things. While I wouldn't say life is back to normal, we are getting there. I am taking baby steps, still wearing masks in public and staying socially distant, but I have now been to a restaurant four times since being fully vaccinated--albeit the same one (The Grumpy Rabbit in Lonoke). It may be a coincidence that my son is the sous chef there and we want to help support him, but we do love the food and the atmosphere. Each week more of my friends want to go, so go we do. This week five of us from my Sunday school class went for lunch on Saturday.

They all loved it and Kyle had time to come visit and entertain us for a bit before heading into the kitchen.

There is outside seating too.

Several of us when on the grand tour afterwards to see it all. I love the upstairs which is so open and airy.

On our way home we went the more scenic, back way so we could stop in at Me and McGee's,

one of my favorite farmers markets. We picked up quite a few plants

along with some produce and Arkansas products. I have now made several plant buying trips to several local nurseries along with the Pulaski County greenhouse for MG vegetable plants, and Access schools for some perennials and annual flowers.

It was a busy, and fun day. Now I just have to find time to plant them all.

I have been spending more time with PEOPLE, which is delightful. I have helped a friend and daughter unpack from recent moves. You know we all get busy buying things for our home and garden and when it is all spread out it doesn't look like we have all that much. When you move and have it all together in one spot when it first arrives--it can be a bit eye-opening!

Soon it will look like it has always been in her yard, but this was impressive!

I was also busy with working on the Texas trip this week. We are full after less than two weeks, and will be starting a waiting list in case someone has to cancel. Everyone is ready to start traveling again, and I think by this fall, we should be good to go. I know I am excited.

More and more groups are beginning to meet face-to-face, but we are still zooming quite a bit. I hear that people are tired of it, but I for one think it has been a godsend! I connect with cousins who live out of town, and it is better than just talking on the phone when you see them "in person". I did several zoom meetings this week, but my favorite would be the 30th birthday event of the Washington County Master Gardeners in Fayetteville.

Almost 100 people came together last Tuesday evening to celebrate the outstanding program they have built. Their committee, headed by Judy Smith did a wonderful job organizing everything. It was great to hear from Merle Gross the county agent who brought the program to Washington County and helped with the first MG state conference in Fayetteville in 1997. I spoke along with Berni Kurz, the past county agent and now state MG coordinator. Colin Massey, the current county agent working with the MG program did an outstanding job organizing the technical side and engaging with everyone. He also spoke and I was quite impressed. He is definitely a keeper! Judy put together a slide show of the program over the years,

and I did a PowerPoint. It was a fun walk down memory lane for me, and I think for them as well. I know they would have loved to celebrate in person, but they didn't let restrictions limit them getting together and celebrating each other. I hope other groups are doing the same.

Life doesn't always happen the way we plan it, but it is how we deal with it when it happens that makes the difference. I did not get as much done as I may have wanted to on the home front, but there is always next week, and I adored starting to do things and see people again. Stay safe and happy gardening!