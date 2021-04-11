North Little Rock notebook

Dogtown clothing sales to aid K-9 unit

The North Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau has created a Dogtown collection of clothing that will benefit the Police Department's K-9 unit.

The "Dogtown" collection includes various T-shirts, which will be available this month at the North Little Rock Welcome Center, according to a news release. The clothing includes a blue "Dogtown" T-shirt with paw prints across the shirt and a Bell+Canvas slouchy T-shirt that has a Dogtown reference on the front with a revised version of the city's history on the back.

From now until April 16, $1 of every Dogtown shirt sold will benefit the North Little Rock Police Department's K-9 Foundation, a nonprofit that provides financial support to the K-9 unit. Donations will assist in covering the cost of food, medication, veterinary bills, training, equipment and getting new K-9s.

Library fete to get 'Star Wars' touch

The William F. Laman Public Library will host members of a famous worldwide "Star Wars" costuming organization for a 501 Day Celebration and Special Storytime on May 1.

The Argenta Branch Library at 420 Main St. will present the Diamond Garrison of the 501st Legion, according to a news release. The outdoor event will feature stories for children and photo opportunities with "Star Wars" universe characters for all ages from 2:15 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the downtown library.

The 501st Legion is a volunteer organization that seeks to promote interest in "Star Wars" through costumes, as well as contribute to the community through costumed charity and volunteer work, according to its website.