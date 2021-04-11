Tate Reeves, the governor of Mississippi, signed a law setting penalties for selling, marketing or giving away real human urine or fake urine to try to produce clean results on drug tests, an issue state lawmakers have discussed for years.

Casey Urlacher, the brother of former Chicago Bears star Brian Urlacher, was reelected as mayor of Mettawa, Ill., campaigning as a write-in candidate after President Donald Trump pardoned him in a gambling investigation.

Anthony Sinks, 43, of Cape Girardeau, Mo., was convicted of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting of an Ohio man — whom Sinks’ ex-wife and her son were planning to move to Ohio with — inside a Hardee’s restaurant in 2018.

Travis Rudolph, 25, a former Florida State star football player, was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in a double shooting in Lake Park, Fla., that left one man dead and another wounded, according to the Palm Beach County sheriff’s office.

Sharon Williams, 50, was charged with harassment as a hate crime and aggravated harassment as a hate crime after police said she threatened Asian workers in a Manhattan, N.Y., nail salon and called an undercover officer who intervened outside the business “a Chinese motherf*.”

Ashley Rodrigue, a spokeswoman for the Louisiana fire marshal, said a man arrested wearing nothing below the waist is facing charges of arson, attempted murder and violating a protective order after he set fire to a mobile home occupied by a woman and three children, who were all unharmed.

Emily Henkel, 27, of Tucson, Ariz., was rescued and flown to Lemoore Naval Air Station in California for treatment and her husband, Alexander Lofgren, was found dead in Death Valley National Park where the couple had gone camping and their vehicle was found with two flat tires.

Curtis Lee, 42, of Kansas City, Mo., was convicted of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of his father, Charles Burtin, whom Lee said he stabbed after Burtin killed Lee’s uncle during an argument.

JamesPane, 50, of Rochester, N.Y., faces charges that include using an explosive to destroy property after federal investigators said he set off explosives in another man’s yard and sent letters to neighbors warning that he planned to continue doing it.