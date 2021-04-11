Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Blake Joseph Chase, 20, of 482 Charley St. in Decatur was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Chase was being held Saturday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Justin Lee Henderson, 26, of 799 Shores Ave. in Cave Springs was arrested Friday in connection with sexual assault and sexual indecency with a child. Henderson was being held Saturday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Rafael Melendrez-Arellano, 36, of 2220 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd. was arrested Friday in connection with maintaining drug premises, possession of a firearm by certain persons, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with intent to deliver. Melendrez-Arellano was being held Saturday in the Benton County Jail on $5,000 surety bond.

• John Joseph Whalen, 25, was arrested Friday in connection with theft of property. Whalen was being held Saturday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• John Charles Lombardo, 46, of 4301 S.W. Lenox Ave. was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Lombardo was being held Saturday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

4th Judicial District

Drug Task Force

• Irwin Orellana, 27, of 6050 Dot Tipton Road in Fayetteville was arrested Friday in connection with delivery of a Schedule IV or V controlled substance, conspiracy, delivery of a Schedule III controlled substance, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of a firearm by certain persons and unlawful use of a communication device. Orellana was being held Saturday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

• Dustin Joe Elmore, 27, of 820 S. Prospect St. was arrested Friday in connection with theft of property. Elmore was being held Saturday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Carlos Alvarez-Ceren, 39, of 402 Melody Lane in Poria, Kan., was arrested Friday in connection with sexual assault. Alvarez-Ceren was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.