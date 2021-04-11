BASKETBALL

A-Rod aims to buy T-Wolves

Former baseball star Alex Rodriguez and e-commerce mogul Marc Lore signed a letter of intent Saturday to buy the Timberwolves and keep the NBA franchise in Minnesota, owner Glen Taylor said. The agreement, which also includes the WNBA's Minnesota Lynx, opens a 30-day window for negotiations to be finalized. Under the conditions of the deal, Taylor would keep control of the club for the next two years and bring on Rodriguez and Lore as partners until a handover in 2023. The Athletic first reported the sale, which would be worth $1.5 billion. Taylor, who put the teams on the market last year, said he was first approached by Rodriguez and Lore a week ago. The pair traveled to meet Taylor and his wife at their winter home in Naples, Florida. In a phone interview with The Associated Press, Taylor said he told all interested parties throughout the sale process that keeping the franchises in town was a prerequisite for purchase. Rodriguez and Lore are 50-50 partners in the deal, Taylor said. Rodriguez hit 696 home runs over 22 major league seasons, with the New York Yankees, Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers. His last season on the field was 2016.

Pippen declares for draft

Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. has declared for the NBA Draft without signing with an agent to keep his options open. Pippen announced his intentions Saturday morning with a social media post. He said he was blessed to come to Vanderbilt. The son of six-time NBA champ and one of the league's 50 greatest players Scottie Pippen, he ranked second in the SEC both in scoring at 20.8 points and with 4.8 assists a game. He ranked 16th nationally in scoring per game. Coach Jerry Stackhouse said Pippen earned the right to check out his draft status and has Vanderbilt's full support.

Hawks' G to miss two games

Atlanta Hawks guard Tony Snell is expected to miss at least two games, including Sunday's game at Charlotte, with a right ankle sprain. Snell left Friday night's 120-108 win over Chicago in the third quarter with the injury and did not return. The Hawks say tests confirmed the ankle sprain and also showed a bone bruise. Snell's status will be updated following the team's return to Atlanta. Snell is averaging 5.5 points and 2.4 rebounds in a reserve role.

BASEBALL

Braves place reliever on IL

The Atlanta Braves have placed right-hander Chris Martin on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation. The move on Saturday, retroactive to Wednesday, came after Martin's workout on Friday showed ongoing problems. He complained of numbness in his fingers and was forced to leave a relief appearance Sunday at Philadelphia. Martin had been expected to join left-hander Will Smith at the back of Atlanta's bullpen. Martin allowed one run in 1 2/3 innings and had one save in 19 games in 2020.

Tigers' pitcher out with strain

Tigers starter Julio Teheran could miss significant time with a strained shoulder suffered while warming up for a start on Friday night. The team placed the right-hander on the 10-day injured list Saturday, but Detroit Manager A.J. Hinch indicated Teheran may need a lot longer to recover. On Friday, he was warming up for his second start when he felt tightness in his triceps. The 30-year-old had beaten the Indians last week in his debut for the Tigers. Teheran told pitching coach Chris Fetter and Hinch he could pitch, but the team scratched him to avoid further injury and reliever Derek Holland made an emergency start.

SWIMMING

Ledecky first in 400

Katie Ledecky won the 400-meter freestyle Saturday at the TYR Pro Swim Series in Mission Viejo, Calif., with the world's fastest time this year. She touched in 3 minutes, 59.25 seconds in the outdoor pool. The defending Olympic champion is the only swimmer to go under 4 minutes this year. Leah Smith finished second in 4:06.37. Ledecky added the 400 free title to the 200 free she won a day earlier, also with the fastest time in the world this year. Brazil's Bruno Fratus edged Caeleb Dressel to win the 50 free. Fratus touched in 21.80 seconds, with Dressel finishing in 21.83.

TENNIS

Sonego reaches Sardegna final

Lorenzo Sonego is one step away from becoming the first Italian for 15 years to capture an ATP tour clay-court title on home soil after beating second-seeded Taylor Fritz of the United States on Saturday to reach the final of the Sardegna Open. Third-seeded Sonego held off a spirited comeback from Fritz to prevail 6-4, 5-7, 6-1 and set up a final against Laslo Djere of Serbia. Sonego was a set and 3-0 up -- after winning five consecutive games -- before Fritz started his comeback but the 25-year-old Italian recovered to romp to victory in the third and reach his first clay-court final. It was easier for Djere in the other semifinal as he dominated fourth-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia to win 6-2, 6-0 in a match that lasted just 52 minutes.