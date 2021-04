Oil and Gas Report

The Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission, in the week ending April 2, issued 2 drilling permits, no well completions and 11 well recompletions. By county, they were:

DRILLING PERMITS

SEBASTIAN -- Oxley Energy LLC of Ft. Smith for Hamilton No. 7-12 to TVD: 5,700 ft. and MD: 5,700 ft. in Middle Atoka Form. of B-44 Fld. Loc. SHL: 1,985 ft. FNL & 1,728 ft. FEL of Sec. 12-6N-32W. Contractor: Atoka, Middle; work began April 1.

UNION -- Petro-Chem Operating Co. Inc. of Shreveport, La., for Mahony No. 23 1 to TVD: 8,900 ft. and MD: 8,900 ft. in Smackover Form. of Wildcat Fld. Loc. SHL: 2,383 ft. FWL & 1,345 ft. FSL of Sec. 23-18S-18W. Contractor: Fran Oil Co.; work began April 19.

WELL RECOMPLETIONS

CONWAY -- Merit Energy Co. LLC of Dallas for Everett Rowell No. 8-16 4-35H2, 24-hr. prod. 1276 in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 13,260 ft., perf. 6,150-13,149 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 2,289 ft. FSL & 2,191 ft. FWL and BHL: 44 ft. FSL & 2,324 ft. FWL of Sec. 35-8N-16W. Workover done March 17.

FRANKLIN -- Merit Energy Co. LLC of Dallas for Altus GU No. 1LT, 24-hr. prod. not available in Hale Form. of Altus Fld. Drilled to TD: 5,271 ft., perf. 5,005-5,016 ft. Loc. 2,490 ft. FNL & 1,640 ft. FWL of Sec. 14-9N-26W. Re-instate done March 29.

JOHNSON -- Merit Energy Co. LLC for McMillan No. 4C, 24-hr. prod. not available in Brentwood Form. of Clarksville Fld. Drilled to TD: 3,900 ft., perf. 3,262-3,292 ft. Loc. 1,450 ft. FSUL & 1,540 ft. FWUL of Sec. 15-10N-24W. Re-instate done March 24.

LOGAN -- Merit Energy Co. LLC for Senior No. 1C, 24-hr. prod. not available in Middle Atoka Form. of B-44 Fld. Drilled to TD: 7,645 ft., perf. 2,983-3,094 OA ft. Loc. 1,650 ft. FNUL & 1,650 ft. FWUL of Sec. 12-6N-27W. Workover done March 3.

SEBASTIAN -- Merit Energy Co. LLC for USA No. 2-17, 24-hr. prod. not available in Morris Form. of Ewing Fld. Drilled to TD: 8,060 ft., perf. 3,250-3,578 ft. Loc. 750 ft. FNL & 1,800 ft. FWL of Sec. 17-7N-30W. Re-instate done March 24.

Oxley Energy LLC of Houston, Texas for Hamilton No. 4-12, 24-hr. prod. 490 in Middle Atoka Form. of B-44 Fld. Drilled to TD: 5,400 ft., perf. 3,512-4,282 OA ft. Loc. 1,420 ft. FNL & 2,487 ft. FEL of Sec. 12-6N-32W. Workover done March 2.

Oxley Energy LLC for Johnson No. 3-10, 24-hr. prod. 261 in Middle Atoka Form. of B-44 Fld. Drilled to TD: 5,208 ft., perf. 3,760-4,795 OA ft. Loc. 2,025 ft. FSL & 565 ft. FSL of Sec. 10-6N-32W. Workover done Nov. 30, 2020.

WHITE -- Merit Energy Co. LLC for Billy No. 7-8 4-11H3, 24-hr. prod. 366 in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 11,653 ft., perf. 6,000-11,511.5 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 521 ft. FSL & 670 ft. FWL and BHL: 1,176 ft. FSL & 1,791 ft. FEL of Sec. 11-7N-8W. Workover done March 5.

Merit Energy Co. LLC for Fred Cobb No. 8-7 1-21H, 24-hr. prod. 106 in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 8,862 ft., perf. 5,397-8,754 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 200 ft. FSL & 2,485 ft. FWL and BHL: 1,848 ft. FNL & 514 ft. FWL of Sec. 21-8N-7W. Workover done March 16.

Merit Energy Co. LLC for Hartsfield No. 7-8 1-4H, 24-hr. prod. 89 in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 8,725 ft., perf. 5,663-8,581 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 560 ft. FSL & 2,355 ft. FEL and BHL: 3,782 ft. FSL & 4,208 ft. FEL of Sec. 4-7N-8W. Workover done March 3.

Merit Energy Co. LLC for Roy Turner No. 8-6 2-6H1, 24-hr. prod. 80 in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 9,247 ft., perf. 4,555-9,147 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 215 ft. FSL & 227 ft. FWL and BHL: 498 ft. FNL & 1,663 ft. FEL of Sec. 6-8N-6W. Workover done March 11.

ABBREVIATIONS

Loc. -- location; Perf. -- perforations; FEL -- from the east line; FNL -- from the north line; FSL -- from the south line; FWL -- from the west line; FEUL -- from the east unit line; FWUL -- from the west unit line; FNUL -- from the north unit line; FSUL -- from the south unit line; MCF -- thousand cubic feet; bbl -- barrel; MD -- measured depth; TD -- total depth; TVD -- true vertical depth; PBTD -- plug back total depth; BHL -- bottom hole location; PBHL -- proposed bottom hole location; SHL -- surface hole location; OA -- overall; N/A -- not available.