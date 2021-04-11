100 years ago

April 11, 1921

• The disappearance of part of the records of R. W. Miller, city clerk of North Little Rock, Friday night, continued a mystery last night, the police being without a clue upon which to base investigations. The records, which were destroyed, or disappeared, were several pages of the cash book, the minutes of the meetings of the City Council for April 19 and May 10, last, a book of stubs of general licenses, a book of duplicate receipts for privilege tax payments and a number of monthly reports. City Clerk Miller and the police are unable to discover any motive that might have led to the destruction of the records, and are still of the opinion that the perpetrator of the deed desired to cast reflections upon the administration.

50 years ago

April 11, 1971

• About two weeks ago Alderman Don Garrison of North Little Rock, his son, David, 14, and two of their friends went to a commercial pool parlor for a game of pool. The owner allowed Garrison to play but barred his son, saying it was against a city law and that the police warned him about once a week not to allow teen-agers to shoot pool. "I was quite upset about it and so was my boy," Garrison said Friday. He said he and his son shot pool in Little Rock together and he was startled that he was unable to do so in North Little Rock.

25 years ago

April 11, 1996

CLARKSVILLE -- The third time could be the charm for Johnson County as the Quorum Court prepares to vote Thursday on whether to accept a bid to build a new jail. The county has been ordered to replace its substandard jail built in 1936 but has failed to get started in two attempts in the past two years. Don Johnson Construction of Russellville has bid $1.04 million to build a 77-bed jail on five acres on Clarksville's east side.

10 years ago

April 11, 2011

• The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department will include local officials in early planning for a replacement for the Broadway Bridge, but not as soon as some would like, to build what they believe should be an iconic bridge to anchor central Arkansas. The state Highway Commission is to pick an engineering firm Wednesday to design a new bridge across the Arkansas River between Little Rock and North Little Rock. The department has estimated it will take $45 million in federal bridge-replacement money and state matching funds to begin construction of the bridge in 2013.