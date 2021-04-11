Patents awarded to Arkansans

April 6, 2021

Patent 10,968,043 B1. Anti-Surge Dog Link for a Sharp Chain Conveyor. Issued to Raymond Lee Alsup of Malvern; Steven Dwayne Bewley, Sabrina Lynn Kendrick and Russell Kyle Roberson, all of Russellville; Gerald Alan Burgener and David A. Finn, both of Hot Springs; Michael Lynn Creekmore, Robert W. Hiett, Raymond D. Lilley and Kelly April Chambers, all of Dardanelle; Tim Major Stark of Atkins; Tommy Ronald Teague of Pottsville, and Matthew S. Rogers of Hahira, Ga.Assigned to Omega Solutions Inc. of Russellville.

Patent 10,968,710 B1. Modular Managed Pressure Drilling Choke System. Issued to Martyn Parker of Fort Smith and Benjamin Micah Spahn of Alma. Assigned to Pruitt Tool & Supply Co. of Fort Smith.

Patent 10,970,495 B2. Systems and Methods of Establishing RFID Null Zones in Detecting Products in a Retail Environment. Issued to Jeremy R. Tingler and Steven J. Lewis, both of Bentonville; Alvin S. Taulbee of Springdale, and Nicholaus A. Jones of Fayetteville. Assigned to Walmart Apollo LLC of Bentonville.

Patent 10,970,670 B2. Yard Management System. Issued to Blake Andrew Baldwin of Cave Springs; Jimmy Easter and John S. Meredith, both of Bentonville; Joseph Courtland Halbrook of Centerton; Andrew B. Millhouse of Gilbert, Ariz.; Jacob R. Schrader of Sterling, Ill., and Adam Cline of Port St. Lucie, Fla. Assigned to Walmart Apollo LLC of Bentonville.

Patent 10,970,681 B2. Camera Gesture Clock In. Issued to Steven Lewis of Bentonville and Nicholaus Adam Jones and Matthew Dwain Biermann, both of Fayetteville. Assigned to Walmart Apollo LLC of Bentonville.

Patent D915,302 S. Modular Conduit Cable Management Assembly. Issued to Luis Campos of North Little Rock.