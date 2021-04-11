Chloee is the pet of the week. Chloee is a super sweet, gentle, and laid-back girl who will follow you around and rub her head or paw on you when she needs something. She loves attention and will greet you at the door, take naps on your furniture and protest you leaving her anywhere (the groomer’s or vet’s, for example). But she will settle down fairly quickly. She really enjoys going out and meeting new people. She is so chill with everyone. Chloee also does well on a leash and likes to go on walks, which is good because she’s a rather full-figured girl. Chloee also hates being confined to a room or crate but can be trusted loose in the house when you are away.

Chloee and friends can be adopted through Out of the Woods Animal Rescue. More information is available at (501) 503-0606 and ootwrescue.org/adoption.html.