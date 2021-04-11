Plant sale coming Friday, Saturday

BELLA VISTA -- Bella Vista Garden Club members are working to ensure plants are ready for the first sale this year.

Joal Miller, plant sale chair woman with the club, said the sale functions as a fundraiser for the club and will include varieties of zinnias, tomatoes, coleuses and swiss chard.

"It'll be interesting to see what people want this year," she said.

The sale will be by appointment only Friday and Saturday, with signup information and more detailed information about what's up for sale on the club's Facebook page as well as its website, bellavistagardenclub.com, this week.

Plants may go quickly, she said, so it could be wise to make appointments as early as possible.

While face coverings are no longer required following the lifting of a statewide mask mandate last week, Miller said she encourages everyone to stay safe and social distance.

Miller said the lead-up to this sale has seen garden club members tending to plants all winter.

They need to be watered daily, she said, and that alone is a roughly 40-minute job.

An additional sale is planned for May 20-22 this year, she said, and additional information will be available closer to the sale date.

Keith Bryant may be reached by email at kbryant@nwadg.com.