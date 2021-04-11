Rick Lee's Oaklawn selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Darren's Fortune in the sixth

BEST BET Harpers First Ride in the ninth

LONG SHOT Tapit Right in the 10th

SATURDAY'S RESULTS 5-13 (38.4%)

MEET 126-366 (34.5%)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

••••confident choice

•••plenty to like

••things to like

•educated guess

1 Purse $38,000 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, Claiming $20,000

MANY SWEET TREATS•• earned a strong Beyer figure while defeating a similar field just two races back, and the beaten post-time favorite was in too tough in her last race. PROUD VICTORIA is battle-tested in state-bred stake races. She is dropping in class and making her third start after a long layoff. SAVEDBYANANGEL has recorded both of her career wins at Oaklawn, and she may be the controlling speed.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Many Sweet Treats;Cabrera;Dixon;2-1

5 Proud Victoria;Santana;Moquett;5-2

3 Savedbyanangel;Bowen;Prather;9-2

6 Joy in the Journey;Arrieta;Matthews;3-1

1 Five Queens;Tohill;Martin;5-1

2 Lucky Road;Hamilton;Ashauer;20-1

2 Purse $32,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $25,000

CALL DISH•• finished a neck behind an odds-on favorite in a useful sprint tune-up, and she proved she could run this far last season at Remington. EASY SILENCE was stake-placed around two turns as a juvenile, and she has trained well since a poor 2021 debut on muddy footing. CHEWY CHEWY GOOD is moving up in price after consecutive second-place finishes, and she is another with route experience.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Call Dish;Morales;Smith;4-1

4 Easy Silence;Lopez;Puhich;9-2

6 Chewy Chewy Good;Gonzalez;Green;7-2

3 Freedom Bound;Eramia;Holthus;5-1

7 Solemn Oath;Vazquez;Lukas;3-1

5 Faded Memories;Court;Glover;5-1

1 Dial Dish;Arrieta;Von Hemel;10-1

3 Purse $36,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up who have never won three races, claiming $30,000

GENERAL TREV••• was a 6-length conditioned-claiming sprint winner only two races back. He is back sprinting and adding blinkers after a front-running second-place route finish against better. TWIRLING MAMBA defeated entry-level allowance sprinters at Turfway. He is treated with Lasix for the first time and showing speed and fading in his local debut. ENERGIZER has earned competitive Beyer figures in sprint races at Fair Grounds and Churchill.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 General Trev;Rocco;Compton;5-2

8 Twirling Mamba;Cabrera;Ortiz;7-2

7 Energizer;Santana;Asmussen;9-2

2 Polar Wind;Arrieta;Riecken;8-1

6 Take Charge Now;FDe La Cruz;Martin;6-1

5 Hidden Promise;Torres;Cox;20-1

9 Drew;Bowen;Lund;6-1

3 Lullaby Bling;Vazquez;Diodoro;10-1

1 Major Attraction;Tohill;Hartman;12-1

4 Purse $30,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, starter allowance

LULUMARU••• followed a sprint victory at Santa Anita with a tough-luck second-place finish only nine days ago at Oaklawn, and high-percentage connections have her spotted to win. KALALOU easily defeated $10,000 rivals in a return from a five-month vacation, and she is a threat with any kind of improvement. BOSSY BRIDE kept better company last season in New York and Maryland, and she is a possibility if able to produce a top effort for new trainer Lynn Chleborad.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Lulumaru;Vazquez;Diodoro;5-2

7 Kalalou;Cabrera;Moquett;3-1

5 Bossy Bride;Gonzalez;Chleborad;4-1

3 Bee Bit;Tohill;Stuart;5-1

1 Indawin;Torres;Villafranco;8-1

4 Wish You Were Mine;Bowen;Hollendorfer;9-2

6 Glamorized;WDe La Cruz;Stuart;10-1

5 Purse $35,000, 5 1/2 furlongs, 3-year-old fillies, maiden claiming $30,000

GRAVITRON•• has shown good speed in three races at the meeting. He is adding blinkers and dropping to a lower maiden classification. WRAPPER RULE was disqualified for interference after winning a turf-sprint at Fair Grounds, which followed a pair of in-the-money finishes on the main track. DIVINE CHOICE has been forwardly placed before weakening in two races at a higher maiden level, and the improving filly has high-powered connections.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Gravitron;Torres;Ortiz;3-1

5 Wrapper Rule;Cohen;Combs;2-1

11 Divine Choice;Santana;Asmussen;4-1

6 Just Life;Bowen;Puhich;15-1

1 Forever Home;Arrieta;Williamson;5-1

3 Kowgirl Kirby;Thompson;Von Hemel;8-1

7 I Pick Phoebe;Gonzalez;Green;6-1

10 Perfectiontodetail;Garcia;Mason;20-1

9 Winning Mandate;Lopez;Lund;20-1

4 I'm Bossy;Vazquez;Villafranco;20-1

2 Playfulmisssamurai;Morales;Moysey;30-1

6 Purse $34,000, 1 1/8 miles, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

DARREN'S FORTUNE•••• has been a clear winner of three consecutive races. He excels at extended route distances, and he is capable of his best from on or off the early lead. RIVER ECHO is dropping a touch in class after a strong third-place finish, and the 8-year-old did win five of eight races in 2020. WAGON BOSS was likely best when beaten a nose in a slightly troubled trip, and he is sharp enough to handle a modest jump in class.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Darren's Fortune;Arrieta;Van Berg;8-5

3 River Echo;Torres;Broberg;3-1

8 Wagon Boss;Cabrera;Vance;8-1

2 Ego;Vazquez;Holthus;8-1

6 Cinnamon Victory;Garcia;Medina;6-1

5 Exemplar;Santana;Asmussen;7-2

7 Gigging;Talamo;Cano;12-1

4 The Rogue Diesel;FDe La Cruz;Cox;20-1

7 Purse $28,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, claiming $10,000

HOONANI ROAD•• had won seven of 10 races heading into 2021 at Oaklawn, and he is well spotted after running into two powerful winners at this meeting. SIR BRAHMS finished second behind a razor-sharp winner only two races back, and he is back sprinting after a useful third-place route effort. PRIVATE LAKE has been overmatched in two route races at the meeting. He fits on class in this spot, and he is back at a preferred distance.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1a Hoonani Road;Cohen;Diodoro;3-1

7 Sir Brahms;Arrieta;Contreras;5-2

4 Private Lake;WDe La Cruz;Martin;6-1

1 Iza Daddy;Cohen;Diodoro;3-1

9 Young Bull;Santana;Broberg;6-1

6 Heisfancy;Cabrera;Broberg;8-1

3 Bravura Creek;Morales;Witt;10-1

10 Weast Hill;Torres;Stuart;10-1

11 Souixper Charger;Talamo;Peitz;12-1

8 Blanco Bronco;Camacho;Gonzalez;12-1

2b Wasabi Moon;Hamilton;Ashauer;30-1

5 Five O One;Tohill;Martin;15-1

2 R V T Thunder Road;Hamilton;Ashauer;30-1

8 Purse $105,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-old fillies, allowance optional claiming

FOUETTE•• set an honest pace before drawing clear in a successful 2021 unveiling, and the Steve Asmussen trainee drew into a field with little opposing speed. NOVEL SQUALL is cutting back to a sprint and adding Lasix after a sixth-place finish in the Martha Washington. BECCA'S ROCKET made a nice middle-move before tiring when fifth best in the Grade II Rachel Alexandra at Fair Grounds. She should appreciate the class relief and shorter distance.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Fouette;Santana;Asmussen;8-5

4 Novel Squall;Cabrera;Ortiz;10-1

1 Becca's Rocket;Cohen;Gelner;5-1

3 Founder's Day;Talamo;Cox;5-2

6 Miss Twenty;Court;Lauer;8-1

7 Dana's Beauty;Vazquez;Maker;5-1

5 Emerald Princess;Canchari;Robertson;8-1

9 Purse $108,000, 1 1/2 miles, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

HARPERS FIRST RIDE••• is a graded stake winner who has won 10 of 19 races, and he is going the right direction for new and high-percentage connections. LONE ROCK was beaten a neck at this marathon distance in the Temperence Hill, which snapped a three-race winning streak. CARLOS L. won the Temperence Hill in front-running fashion at 47-1 odds, and the likely pace-setter has found his distance.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Harpers First Ride;Cohen;Diodoro;3-1

2 Lone Rock;Vazquez;Diodoro;2-1

6 Carlos L.;Canchari;Robertson;5-2

7 Campaign;Torres;Sadler;7-2

4 Arrival;Garcia;Mason;12-1

3 You're to Blame;Cabrera;Moquett;8-1

1 Changi;Harr;Dolan;20-1

10 Purse $27,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $12,500

TAPIT RIGHT• has not raced since a third-place finish 13 months ago at Oaklawn, but she has worked fast and often since arriving in Hot Springs. She also landed in a weak field. RACHIE RACH tired inside the final furlong after setting an honest pace just nine days ago. She is taking a significant drop and will be a major front-running threat if she draws into the race. NO DIRECT MATCHES is dropping in class and is back sprinting, and she figures near the lead from start to finish.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Tapit Right;Eramia;Milligan;5-1

13 Rachie Rach;Thompson;Dixon;5-2

6 No Direct Matches;Morales;Deville;15-1

5 Wish for Candy;Harr;Rhea;3-1

1 Denali Rocket;Camacho;Martin;7-2

11 Couverture;Cabrera;Moquett;6-1

2 Spilled Perfume;Arrieta;6-1

3 Hadleys Hero;Canchari;Hornsby;5-1

8 Cyber Affair;Court;Martin;12-1

14 Marilyn's Magic;Camacho;Martin;8-1

10 Moro Magic;Tohill;Hartman;15-1

4 Bonita's Gold;Medina;Jackson;30-1

7 Thursday Morning;Garcia;Medina;30-1

12 Cyber Sneaker;Vazquez;Mason;30-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

I recommend playing a double in the fifth using WRAPPER RULE and GRAVITRON, and pairing them with DARREN'S FORTUNE in the sixth. The seventh race begins a Pick-4, and I like my top three selections. The eighth is competitive and a case can be made for four horses. The ninth has a single for me in HARPERS FIRST RIDE, but others may see the race as more competitive. My top four are must-use fillies in the 10th.