Pulaski County notebook

Sherwood seeking park cleanup help

Keep Sherwood Beautiful is looking for volunteers to help pick up litter and "beautify" Pickthorne Park this week, according to a Facebook post.

People looking to clean up the park will meet at 1625 Marlar Drive in Sherwood at 8:30 a.m. Saturday to volunteer for 2½ hours of work.

The event is part of this year's Great American Cleanup, targeting parks across the country.

To volunteer, contact organizers at ksbarkansas@gmail.com.

County dedicates its new solar farm

County Judge Barry Hyde has dedicated a 756-panel solar farm across the street from the Pulaski County jail in a bid to minimize the county's electricity expenses, according to a news release.

The solar farm is the first of two solar projects that the county planned in 2019.

Hyde said money saved on electricity can be directed to other areas like youth services, emergency management and public works. He said implementation of solar energy is "the right thing to do, environmentally and financially."

The news release indicated that the second solar project consists of an array in the Little Rock Port Authority Industrial Park this year.