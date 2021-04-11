BOWLING

ASU falls to Nebraska in national championship

The Arkansas State bowling team lost to Nebraska 4-1 in the National Collegiate Bowling Championship on Saturday night at AMF Pro Bowling Lanes in North Kansas City, Mo.

The Red Wolves took a 1-0 lead with a 224-217 victory. However, the Cornhuskers went on to win the final four games by scores of 235-194, 201-190, 179-162 and 198-170.

ASU reached the championship match by defeating No. 1 overall seed McKendree earlier Saturday in a 2-1 mega-match victory.

It was ASU’s first national championship match since 2008 and second overall.

TRACK AND FIELD

UA women win three events

The University of Arkansas women’s track and field team won three events Saturday at the Texas A&M Team Invitational at E.B. Cushing Stadium in College Station, Texas.

The Razorbacks opened the Saturday running session with a victory in the 400-meter relay as the team of Daszay Freeman, Tiana Wilson, Jayla Hollis and Jada Baylark won with a time of 44.25 seconds.

Wilson also won in the 100, clocking in at 11.25 seconds, a facility record. The previous facility record was set by Teahna Daniels of Texas in 2019 (11.38).

Yoveinny Mota posted a winning time of 13.12 seconds in the 100 hurdles, while Freeman came in second at 13.15 seconds.

Also, Morgan Burks-Magee (53.13) and Shafiqua Maloney (53.70) finished second and third, respectively, in the 400 behind a 52.42 for Syaira Richardson of Texas A&M.

Arkansas clocked in at 3:29.50, good for second behind Texas A&M’s 3:26.73 in the 1,600 relay.

BASEBALL

UALR defeats South Alabama

Aaron Funk allowed 2 runs on 5 hits in 7 1/3 innings as the University of Arkansas at Little Rock (14-13, 5-3 Sun Belt) earned a 4-2 victory over South Alabama (16-12, 5-3) on Saturday at Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock. UALR earned the series victory and can complete the three-game sweep of the Jaguars in the final game of the series at 1 p.m. today.

The Trojans scored all four of their runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take a 4-1 lead.

Noah Dickerson’s two-run home run gave UALR a 2-1 lead. Kobe Barnum’s RBI double made it 3-1 and Nathan Lyons’ run-scoring single extended the advantage to 4-1.

Red Wolves shut out

Arkansas State University (8-16, 3-5 Sun Belt) was held to two hits in a 9-0 loss to Louisiana-Lafayette (20-11, 7-1) on Saturday at M.L. Tigue Moore Field in Lafayette, La.

The Red Wolves were held hitless by Louisiana-Lafayette’s Connor Cooke through the first 6 1/3 innings until Ben Klutts singled in the top of the seventh inning. Blake McCutchen had a triple in the eighth inning for ASU.

Cooke allowed four base runners and struck out 12 in a complete-game effort for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Will Nash took the loss, allowing 3 runs on 4 hits in 2 innings for ASU.

SOFTBALL

UCA sweeps Nicholls State

The University of Central Arkansas (24-12, 12-2 Southland) swept a doubleheader against Nicholls State (8-19, 1-13) 14-2 and 2-0 on Saturday at Farris Field in Conway.

In the first game, Jordan Johnson (8-4) threw her ninth complete game of the season, as she gave up two runs and struck out nine. Mary Kate Brown went 2 for 2 with a home run and three runs scored to lead the Bears. Kayla Beaver improved to 12-5 with her 13th complete game of the season. Beaver allowed three hits, struck out six and didn’t walk a batter. Tremere Harris led the Bears, going 2 for 3 and scored a run.

TENNIS

Arkansas loses at Texas A& M

The No. 28 University of Arkansas women’s tennis team lost at No. 20 Texas A&M on Saturday 4-1 in College Station, Texas.

Morgan Cross and Tatum Rice picked up a 6-3 doubles victory for the Razorbacks over Tatiana Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith.

Kelly Keller earned the only singles victory for Arkansas, defeating Goldsmith 6-3, 6-4.

GOLF

UCA finishes second

Central Arkansas posted a final-round score of 302 and finished as the runner-up Saturday at the Jan Weaver Invite at Miller Memorial Golf Course in Murray, Ky.

The Bears, who led by a stroke after Friday’s first two rounds, lost to host Murray State by two strokes in its final regular-season tournament before the Southland Conference championship. UCA finished with a 900. Murray State won the tournament with a 898.

Tania Nunez and Elin Kumlin led UCA with a score of 224, good for a tie for seventh place.

Pim-Orn Thitisup finished 11th with a 226. Camila Moreno had a 229 and tied for 18th place, while Karley Wittington tied for 41st with a 236. Pear Rittawee, playing as an individual, tied for 35th (234) and Tanka Csaszar had a 240 to tie for 52nd.