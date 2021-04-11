Business news in brief

Teslar makes Best Places to Work list

Teslar Software of Springdale has been recognized by Arizent and Best Companies Group as one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Financial Technology. The company ranked 21st out of 49 companies on this year's list and was acknowledged for its benefits, positive and transparent culture, and investment in employees' professional development.

Prime Capital partners with Sphere

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, a financial planning and wealth management company in Fayetteville, recently announced a partnership with Sphere Wealth Management to expand its services. Donald Paul, John Paul and Keith Lea, all managing partners with Sphere, will join the local company.

Paschal opens Fort Smith office

Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric of Springdale has opened at 1324 Jackson St. in Fort Smith. The Fort Smith location functions as a service, installation and warehouse facility. The location will also provide skilled-trade employment opportunities with the home service company.

