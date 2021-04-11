Texas lawmaker undergoes eye surgery

HOUSTON -- Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, said Saturday that he has undergone eye surgery and will be virtually sightless for a month.

Crenshaw, 37, is a Navy veteran who lost his right eye and suffered damage to his left eye in 2012 when a homemade bomb exploded while he was deployed in Afghanistan.

"The blast from 2012 caused a cataract, excessive tissue damage, and extensive damage to my retina," Crenshaw said in a statement. "It was always a possibility that the effects of the damage to my retina would resurface, and it appears that is exactly what has happened."

Crenshaw said the retina in his left eye was found to be detaching when he went to an ophthalmologist Thursday because he was experiencing dark, blurry vision. He underwent surgery Friday.

"The surgery went well, but I will be effectively blind for about a month," Crenshaw said.

Crenshaw was reelected in November representing Texas' 2nd Congressional District in the Houston area.

Storms in South leave 1 person dead

PANAMA CITY, Fla. -- A cluster of severe storms swept across Southern states early Saturday, leaving at least one person dead in Louisiana, toppling trees and power lines in Mississippi, dropping large hail on a coastal Alabama city and leveling buildings in the Florida Panhandle.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/411severe/]

St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard confirmed a fatality related to an early morning tornado in Palmetto, La. Bellard said Jose Antonio Higareda, 27, was killed when the tornado struck his home. In addition, he said, seven people were injured and transported to hospitals.

The National Weather Service has said the tornado that hit the area was ranked an EF3, with wind speeds between 130 and 140 mph.

In Mississippi, a possible tornado ripped down power lines and trees in Rankin County, but no injuries were reported.

In Panama City Beach, Fla., a home and convenience store were leveled by a possible tornado, city officials said in a Facebook post.

In Pensacola, Fla, the roof of a downtown brewery was ripped off by the storm, local news reports show. The National Weather Service has not confirmed that was caused by a tornado, but it reported winds of up to 60 mph.

"We are still learning about what exactly the damage is and what is going on," Veronique Zayas, co-owner of Emerald Republic Brewing, told the The Pensacola News Journal. "But we know that the roof is a total loss. There is water damage throughout, and a lot of equipment has been damaged."

Storms also produced heavy rain in parts of Louisiana and Mississippi.

Store shooting kills 1 person, hurts 3

KOSHKONONG, Mo. -- One person was killed and three others were critically injured Saturday morning in a shooting at a convenience store in southern Missouri, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at a Snappy Mart convenience store in Koshkonong, a town of about 200 people on the Missouri-Arkansas border.

Officers were alerted when a clerk in the store called 911. The gunman walked into the store and started firing with a handgun. Several witnesses in the store were not injured, Oregon County Sheriff Eric King said.

A 28-year-old suspect from Thayer, Mo., was arrested about four hours later in neighboring Howell County, King said. Authorities do not believe any other people are involved.

The suspect and at least one of the victims knew each other, the sheriff said.

Three of the victims, including the person who died, were from out of state.

No other details were immediately released.

U.S. drops R.I. 'sanctuary cities' case

BOSTON -- The U.S. Department of Justice has dropped its challenge to a court decision that said the federal government could not force two Rhode Island cities to turn local police into federal immigration agents.

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza and Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera said in a news release that the Justice Department dropped the appeal from former President Donald Trump's administration, The Providence Journal reported Friday. The department is now led by Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The two cities sued in August 2018 after the federal government required recipients of the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant to cooperate with authorities in the enforcement of federal immigration law.

Both cities are self-described "sanctuary cities" and do not direct their police forces to carry out federal immigration policy.

A U.S. District Court and the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals both sided with the cities.

"I am thrilled that the federal courts served as a critical firewall against these unconstitutional directives," Elorza said in a statement. "We stood proudly in court and stated that Providence is a welcoming city, that we will stand by our values, and we will fight the federal government's illegal and unconstitutional overreaching."