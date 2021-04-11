Lineup of guests for today’s TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm; Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Secretary of State Antony Blinken. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.; Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich.; Tony Thurmond, California’s superintendent of public instruction. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C. 8 a.m.

“Fox News Sunday” — Buttigieg; Sen. John Thune, R-S.D.; Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.