Health care notebook

Use of generators among safety tips

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is urging residents in areas with spring storms and tornadoes, such as Arkansas, to guard against related health threats.

When electricity goes out, use power generators only outside, at least 20 feet from the house, the agency said. It's not safe to run generators in sheds, garages, crawl spaces, on the porch or any other interior space.

Running a generator inside can cause carbon monoxide poisoning, which can kill. Burning charcoal (such as on a grill) indoors or in a garage can cause the same problem.

Flashlights are safer than burning candles, federal officials said.

If used, place candles away from flammable objects and blow them out before going to sleep.

The commission encourages people to install smoke detectors on each floor of a home, and to leave the house before calling 911 if a smoke or carbon monoxide detector triggers.

An estimated 400 Americans die from carbon monoxide toxicity each year, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Its symptoms include dizziness, headache, nausea, weakness, blurred vision and loss of consciousness.

Aging-issues focus of online sessions

Arkansas Gerontological Society is to host an online conference focused on aging issues this week.

The virtual event Thursday begins at 8 a.m. It features sessions discussing Alzheimer's disease, grieving, adaptive gardening and more.

Presenters come from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Institute on Aging, the Age Friendly Little Rock Commission, University of Arkansas at Little Rock's social work program, among others.

There is a fee of $75 (or $35 for nonworking attendees) to attend. Continuing-education credits are available for professionals.

Registration is online at: argsociety.org.

UAMS to kick off new hospital work

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences breaks ground on a new surgical hospital Monday.

The $85 million facility will be at the UAMS main campus in Little Rock.

The project is scheduled to wrap up in 2023, a news release said.