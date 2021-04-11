Utility repair work to close part of river trail

A repair project by the utility company CenterPoint Energy will close a section of the Arkansas River Trail west of the Big Dam Bridge for the rest of the month until early May.

According to Ross Corson, a spokesman for the natural gas and electric utility, "significant landslide erosion" on the riverbank side of the trail has necessitated the relocation of approximately 400 feet of underground natural-gas pipeline.

The work to relocate the pipeline is expected to last from Monday to May 3, Corson wrote in an email.

"CenterPoint Energy understands that this is a popular trail for pedestrians and cyclists," he wrote. "We regret the temporary inconvenience as we complete this necessary project, and we will work to minimize the disruption.

"We appreciate the community's understanding and support as we continue to maintain a safe, reliable natural gas distribution system that serves the energy needs of residents and businesses in Arkansas."

A CenterPoint Energy sign posted at the section of trail west of the bridge indicates the upcoming closure.

According to Corson, the natural gas pipeline is steel and 8 inches in diameter. The pipeline will be moved to the other side of the trail, away from the riverbank, he said.

The erosion "affects the integrity" of the pipeline, he wrote.

Work has been approved by the city of Little Rock, Corson said, and city officials also are working to repair damaged areas of the trail caused by landslide and erosion.