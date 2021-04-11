Victim in Saturday shooting at carnival dies

The victim of a shooting at a southwest Little Rock carnival died Sunday afternoon, according to police.

The man, whose identity has not been released, died at 2:28 p.m., according to Little Rock Police Department spokesman Mark Edwards.

Little Rock police were called to the Outlets of Little Rock at 1 Bass Pro Drive at 5:45 p.m. Saturday. They found the man suffering from a bullet wound and quickly transported to him to a hospital, according to police spokesman Sgt. Eric Barnes.

At the scene, officers detained Keaton McGee, 16, and took him to the 12th Street substation for questioning, Barnes said. While there, McGee requested medical attention and was about to be transported to a hospital when he fled south, Barnes said.

Keaton McGee is shown in this undated Little Rock Police Department photo.

Edwards said Sunday afternoon that there was no update on McGee's status.

Edwards has said that McGee previously was arrested, along with four others, in the Feb. 28 shooting of a 17-year-old girl at 14000 Otter Creek. McGee was released on bail in that incident, Edwards said.