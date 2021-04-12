The World in Brief

Germans memorialize Nazi camp victims

WEIMAR, Germany -- Germany's president Sunday marked the 76th anniversary of the liberation of the Buchenwald concentration camp by reminding his compatriots of the inconceivable atrocities the Nazis committed there during the Third Reich.

"Communists and democrats, homosexuals and so-called asocials were incarcerated at Buchenwald. Jews, Sinti and Roma were brought here and murdered," President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said in a speech in the nearby town of Weimar, 76 years to the day after U.S. forces liberated the camp.

Holocaust survivors and their families were not allowed to gather for anniversary observances this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Survivors from different parts of the world instead attended Sunday's memorial ceremony online. Large-scale commemorations for last year's 75th anniversary were put on hold.

The Buchenwald concentration camp was established in 1937. More than 56,000 of the 280,000 inmates held at Buchenwald and its satellite camps were killed by the Nazis or died as a result of hunger, illness or medical experiments before the camp's liberation on April 11, 1945.

Aid-group facilities targeted in Nigeria

LAGOS, Nigeria -- Suspected Islamic extremists attacked the offices of several international aid groups, setting them ablaze and renewing concerns Sunday about the safety of humanitarian workers in Nigeria's embattled northeast.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks in Damasak town late Saturday, but suspicion immediately fell on a faction of extremists aligned with the Islamic State group.

Edward Kallon, United Nations resident and humanitarian coordinator in Nigeria, expressed concern for civilians and aid workers in the wake of the overnight attack.

"Humanitarian operations in Damasak will be reduced due to the violent attack, which will affect the support to 8,800 internally displaced people and 76,000 people in the host community receiving humanitarian assistance and protection there," Kallon said in a statement.

The Norwegian Refugee Council said the attack "jeopardized our work and threatened the lives of many aid workers."

Local authorities said the insurgents also looted drugs from a hospital in Damasak and stole an ambulance but were stopped from setting the building on fire.

An insurgency aimed at establishing an Islamic state in northeast Nigeria has now lasted more than a decade.

Barred Mexican vows to block election

MEXICO CITY -- A Mexican ruling party state candidate accused of rape, who later had his candidacy canceled by regulatory authorities on other grounds, said Sunday that he will not allow elections in his home state unless he is allowed to run.

Felix Salgado is running for the governorship of the Pacific coast state of Guerrero. While two women accused him of rape, he has not been charged and was allowed by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's Morena party to continue running.

But in late March, elections regulators ordered him taken off the ballot, saying he failed to report campaign spending. The country's electoral court last week ordered the Federal Electoral Institute to reconsider that decision.

Salgado is leading a caravan of vehicles to protest at the electoral institute's office in Mexico City, and on Sunday, he said that unless that decision is overturned, he won't allow the June 16 state and federal midterm elections in Guerrero to occur.

The threat is entirely believable in Guerrero, a violence-plagued state with a patchwork of drug gangs, vigilantes and militant farm groups. Elections have been disrupted in the past, and many former governors have been forced from office before finishing their terms.

Lopez Obrador has defended Salgado and criticized women's groups who objected to his candidacy.

The statute of limitations ran out on one rape case against Salgado, and the other is still being investigated. He has not personally addressed the accusations, though his lawyer has denied them.

Ukraine says soldier killed in rebel fire

KYIV, Ukraine -- The Ukrainian military said a soldier was killed and another seriously wounded in artillery fire from Russia-backed separatist rebels Sunday, as hostilities rise sharply in the country's east.

As of the reported attack, Ukraine says 27 soldiers have been killed in the east this year -- more than half the number who died in all of 2020. Attacks have intensified in recent weeks, and Russia has built up troops along the Ukraine border.

Russia denies Western claims that it has sent troops into eastern Ukraine to help the rebels, but officials say the army could intervene if Ukraine tries to retake the area by force. The troops buildup has raised sharp concerns in the West.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Sunday that "if Russia acts recklessly, or aggressively, there will be costs, there will be consequences."

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports