Girl, 6, dies after rollover crash in Lawrence County, authorities say

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 12:05 p.m.
Fatal wrecks in Arkansas

A six-year-old girl died in a rollover crash near Strawberry on Sunday afternoon, according to the Lawrence County coroner’s office.

The girl was riding east on Arkansas 230 shortly before 2 p.m. when the vehicle she was in crossed the centerline and left the road, a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police states.

The vehicle overturned twice, coming to a final rest upright, troopers said.

The driver, a 30-year-old Walnut Ridge man, was injured, according to authorities. Troopers said two passengers in the vehicle were also injured: a 27-year-old Walnut Ridge woman and a minor female whose name and age weren’t provided in the report.

At least 150 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to a summary report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

