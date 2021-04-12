Benton County marriage licenses

April 1

Kyle Douglas Christian, 32, Napa, Calif., and Hannah Elizabeth Katt, 23, Rogers

Tanner Marshall Freeman, 31, and Brooke Allison Hinton, 29, both of Bentonville

Dylan Michael French, 24, Fayetteville, and Madison Jeanne Hall, 20, Grove, Okla.

Lenell Wesley Gibson, 51, Fayetteville, and Roshann Rene Reese, 53, Bentonville

Edgar Armando Jimenez, 28, and Carolina Jimenez Lopez, 36, both of Bentonville

Adam Douglas Moore, 37, and Shealyn Nicole Vastine, 37, both of Springdale

Jeffrey Todd Olsen, 48, and Brenda Louise Edwards, 48, both of Centerton

Christopher Alan Pemberton, 47, and Annabelle Hawkins, 43, both of Glenpool, Okla.

Benjamin John Sain, 27, and Tiffany Leann Shelman, 27, both of Lowell

Cody Jared Shirk, 32, Westville, Okla., and Shamere LeRay Corter, 23, Gentry

Tyler Blayne Simpson, 25, and Rachel Lynne Dilatush, 24, both of Fayetteville

Clinton Ray Speer, 47, and Michelle Pauline Watson, 44, both of Joplin, Mo.

Wesley Vernon Wathen, 20, Waycross, Ga., and Janitza Yveth Vega, 21, Siloam Springs

Brandon Edmond Wilson, 35, and Shannon Tenielle Gautney, 41, both of Bella Vista

April 2

Sai Chakravarthy Anne, 31, and Saketha Mulpuri, 27, both of Bentonville

Zachary Robert Barron, 27, and Laura Michelle Post, 28, both of Oklahoma City

Austin Lee Brown, 24, Bentonville, and Chawntelle Kai Hazlett, 21, Russellville

Justin Brady Christensen, 27, Gentry, and Stephanie Lynn Alexander, 24, Siloam Springs

Roger Lavaughn Cravens, 45, and Calhoun Anne Keisner, 38, both of Bentonville

Nicholas James Dardenne, 43, Tulsa, Okla., and Heather Deanne Fuller, 43, Broken Arrow, Okla.

James Spencer Dray, 24, and Natalie Lourie Nelson, 19, both of Rogers

Jesse Garvin Dunlap, 26, and Cheyanne Autumn Hale, 26, both of Centerton

Obie Joe Fields, 39, and Nicole Ann Rodden, 37, both of Bentonville

Rolando Hernandez-Hernandez, 20, and Stephanie Camargo, 19, both of Rogers

Blake O'Neal Ingle, 37, and Cassandra Renee Chubinski, 34, both of Bentonville

Andre Shaquille Johnson, 27, and Jazmine Arlyn Soto, 33, both of Rogers

Tylor Lor, 23, and Mai See Lee, 23, both of Gentry

Jake Alexander Reed, 26, and Bayley Nicole Strella, 26, both of Neosho, Mo.

David Sandow Richardson, 23, and Andrea Martinez, 32, both of Springdale

Tolmeia Dorrell Webb, 39, and Karnisha Landrale Jones, 34, both of Centerton

April 5

Peyton Wayne Anderson, 22, and Heather Makayla Friesen, 22, both of Siloam Springs

Corey M. Duffy, 24, and Rebecca D. Grant, 25, both of Bentonville

Jakob Gage Hitchcock, 25, and Katelynn Mae Evans, 21, both of Gentry

Taylor Mitchell Landis, 24, and Allana Skye Hays, 19, both of Gentry

Peter Lawrence MacGill, 71, and Cathleen Ruth Courter, 62, both of Boulder, Colo.

Richard Robert McClelland, 31, Rogers, and Olivia Leah Lockhart, 28, Grove, Okla.

Jose Juan Picazo, 40, and Ignacia De Jesus Menjivar, 41, both of Rogers

Jake Xavier Uribe, 26, and Shanae Alexandra Thurber, 27, both of Siloam Springs

April 6

Daniel Alejandro, 43, and Norma Elena Perez, 45, both of Bentonville

Wyatt Lee Huber, 30, Emporia, Kan., and Ashley Nicole Presley, 34, Rogers

Jeremy Brandon Hurtt, 41, and Stacie Simone Eberhard, 35, both of Rogers

Luis Antonio Lopez, 25, Rogers, and Amelia Aranzazu Romo, 25, Bentonville

Thomas Clad Lowe, 30, and Bailey Braquel Moren, 31, both of Siloam Springs

Benjamin Thomas Rumsey, 72, Northfield, Minn., and Janis Virginia Siemers, 73, Bella Vista

April 7

Ivan P. Albarran, 32, Rogers, and Shelby Elyse Johnson, 27, Hindsville

Jay Charles Bradley, 65, and Jeannette Lynn Shaw, 62, both of Lowell

Christopher Ryan Kelly Champlin, 27, and Tina Lynn Williams, 29, both of Siloam Springs

Colby Ray Lawrence Dame, 37, and Melinda Marie Coy, 36, both of Bentonville

Dustin Eric Eastin, 34, and Hope Nacole Raggio, 35, both of Springdale

Brandon Keith Goodwin, 27, and Katherine Nicole Cox, 21, both of Bentonville

Jehoshua Caleb Hallman, 20, Broken Arrow, Okla., and Asia Harmony Smith, 18, Tulsa, Okla.

Jasen Jay Jones, 46, and Bobbi Jean Young, 48, both of Bentonville

Eric Riley Liberatore, 23, Bella Vista, and Madison Tate Mandras, 24, Bentonville

Julio Cesar Nava Morones, 51, and Jennifer Millan, 33, both of Rogers

Ruben Tovar Hernandez, 28, and Jennifer Elizalde, 22, both of Siloam Springs

Aaron Gabriel Yandell, 26, and Courtney Carol Ann Desjarlais, 24, both of Decatur

Baldemar Zendejas Cervantes, 39, and Holly Jane Bowers, 29, both of Rogers