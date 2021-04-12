Benton County marriage licenses

April 1
Kyle Douglas Christian, 32, Napa, Calif., and Hannah Elizabeth Katt, 23, Rogers
Tanner Marshall Freeman, 31, and Brooke Allison Hinton, 29, both of Bentonville
Dylan Michael French, 24, Fayetteville, and Madison Jeanne Hall, 20, Grove, Okla.
Lenell Wesley Gibson, 51, Fayetteville, and Roshann Rene Reese, 53, Bentonville
Edgar Armando Jimenez, 28, and Carolina Jimenez Lopez, 36, both of Bentonville
Adam Douglas Moore, 37, and Shealyn Nicole Vastine, 37, both of Springdale
Jeffrey Todd Olsen, 48, and Brenda Louise Edwards, 48, both of Centerton
Christopher Alan Pemberton, 47, and Annabelle Hawkins, 43, both of Glenpool, Okla.
Benjamin John Sain, 27, and Tiffany Leann Shelman, 27, both of Lowell
Cody Jared Shirk, 32, Westville, Okla., and Shamere LeRay Corter, 23, Gentry
Tyler Blayne Simpson, 25, and Rachel Lynne Dilatush, 24, both of Fayetteville
Clinton Ray Speer, 47, and Michelle Pauline Watson, 44, both of Joplin, Mo.
Wesley Vernon Wathen, 20, Waycross, Ga., and Janitza Yveth Vega, 21, Siloam Springs
Brandon Edmond Wilson, 35, and Shannon Tenielle Gautney, 41, both of Bella Vista
April 2
Sai Chakravarthy Anne, 31, and Saketha Mulpuri, 27, both of Bentonville
Zachary Robert Barron, 27, and Laura Michelle Post, 28, both of Oklahoma City
Austin Lee Brown, 24, Bentonville, and Chawntelle Kai Hazlett, 21, Russellville
Justin Brady Christensen, 27, Gentry, and Stephanie Lynn Alexander, 24, Siloam Springs
Roger Lavaughn Cravens, 45, and Calhoun Anne Keisner, 38, both of Bentonville
Nicholas James Dardenne, 43, Tulsa, Okla., and Heather Deanne Fuller, 43, Broken Arrow, Okla.
James Spencer Dray, 24, and Natalie Lourie Nelson, 19, both of Rogers
Jesse Garvin Dunlap, 26, and Cheyanne Autumn Hale, 26, both of Centerton
Obie Joe Fields, 39, and Nicole Ann Rodden, 37, both of Bentonville
Rolando Hernandez-Hernandez, 20, and Stephanie Camargo, 19, both of Rogers
Blake O'Neal Ingle, 37, and Cassandra Renee Chubinski, 34, both of Bentonville
Andre Shaquille Johnson, 27, and Jazmine Arlyn Soto, 33, both of Rogers
Tylor Lor, 23, and Mai See Lee, 23, both of Gentry
Jake Alexander Reed, 26, and Bayley Nicole Strella, 26, both of Neosho, Mo.
David Sandow Richardson, 23, and Andrea Martinez, 32, both of Springdale
Tolmeia Dorrell Webb, 39, and Karnisha Landrale Jones, 34, both of Centerton
April 5
Peyton Wayne Anderson, 22, and Heather Makayla Friesen, 22, both of Siloam Springs
Corey M. Duffy, 24, and Rebecca D. Grant, 25, both of Bentonville
Jakob Gage Hitchcock, 25, and Katelynn Mae Evans, 21, both of Gentry
Taylor Mitchell Landis, 24, and Allana Skye Hays, 19, both of Gentry
Peter Lawrence MacGill, 71, and Cathleen Ruth Courter, 62, both of Boulder, Colo.
Richard Robert McClelland, 31, Rogers, and Olivia Leah Lockhart, 28, Grove, Okla.
Jose Juan Picazo, 40, and Ignacia De Jesus Menjivar, 41, both of Rogers
Jake Xavier Uribe, 26, and Shanae Alexandra Thurber, 27, both of Siloam Springs
April 6
Daniel Alejandro, 43, and Norma Elena Perez, 45, both of Bentonville
Wyatt Lee Huber, 30, Emporia, Kan., and Ashley Nicole Presley, 34, Rogers
Jeremy Brandon Hurtt, 41, and Stacie Simone Eberhard, 35, both of Rogers
Luis Antonio Lopez, 25, Rogers, and Amelia Aranzazu Romo, 25, Bentonville
Thomas Clad Lowe, 30, and Bailey Braquel Moren, 31, both of Siloam Springs
Benjamin Thomas Rumsey, 72, Northfield, Minn., and Janis Virginia Siemers, 73, Bella Vista
April 7
Ivan P. Albarran, 32, Rogers, and Shelby Elyse Johnson, 27, Hindsville
Jay Charles Bradley, 65, and Jeannette Lynn Shaw, 62, both of Lowell
Christopher Ryan Kelly Champlin, 27, and Tina Lynn Williams, 29, both of Siloam Springs
Colby Ray Lawrence Dame, 37, and Melinda Marie Coy, 36, both of Bentonville
Dustin Eric Eastin, 34, and Hope Nacole Raggio, 35, both of Springdale
Brandon Keith Goodwin, 27, and Katherine Nicole Cox, 21, both of Bentonville
Jehoshua Caleb Hallman, 20, Broken Arrow, Okla., and Asia Harmony Smith, 18, Tulsa, Okla.
Jasen Jay Jones, 46, and Bobbi Jean Young, 48, both of Bentonville
Eric Riley Liberatore, 23, Bella Vista, and Madison Tate Mandras, 24, Bentonville
Julio Cesar Nava Morones, 51, and Jennifer Millan, 33, both of Rogers
Ruben Tovar Hernandez, 28, and Jennifer Elizalde, 22, both of Siloam Springs
Aaron Gabriel Yandell, 26, and Courtney Carol Ann Desjarlais, 24, both of Decatur
Baldemar Zendejas Cervantes, 39, and Holly Jane Bowers, 29, both of Rogers