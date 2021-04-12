Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.
BENTON COUNTY
March 29
Carniceria Guanjuato
400 N. Eighth St., Suite A, Rogers
Critical violations: Refried beans, diced onions and ground beef left uncovered in refrigerator beneath prep table.
Noncritical violations: Items including salsa and cheese in walk-in cooler not properly labeled. Cardboard boxes of produce and tortillas being stored directly on floor.
Jimmy John's
3200 U.S. 412 East, Suite 10, Siloam Springs
Critical violations: Two different employees went from handling register transactions to food preparation and just changed gloves.
Noncritical violations: None
Trucks and Tiaras Learning Center
610 S.W. A St., Bentonville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Retail food permit is expired.
Workman's Travel Centers Deli-Bakery
898 W. Monroe Ave., Lowell
Critical violations: Rubber spatula and food debris in handwashing sink near fryer.
Noncritical violations: Two packages of meat thawing in warm water in sink near dish machine. Packaged fried chicken items in deli area are missing labels indicating ingredients listed in order by weight, name and address of place of packaging. Tongs for serving deli items stored in trays on countertop.
March 30
Dos Gordos Tacos
825 S. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Areas on the wall behind the grill at the seams are not completely sealed.
Primrose of Rogers
650 S. Dodson Road, Rogers
Critical violations: Sanitizer for three-compartment sink is coming out of dispenser at 130 degrees and at a concentration of less than 150 ppm. Boiled eggs at 50 degrees, grape tomato halves at 56 degrees in cold hold prep unit and should be at 41 degrees or below.
Noncritical violations: None
Sonic
1134 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs
Critical violations: Tomatoes in the top part of the prep table are at 42 degrees. Other foods checked are at 40 degrees. Foot long hot dogs not date-marked as needed.
Noncritical violations: Ice cream mix stored uncovered in the ice cream machine and mix has spilled on the interior of the ice cream machine. Fryers and under the fryers visibly dirty. Tiles broken/missing from areas around the front floor drain, under the ice cream machine and the fryer area.
Viva El Taco Mexican Grill
1024 Slack St., Pea Ridge
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Posted retail food permit has expired.
Walmart Supercenter-Food Store
4208 S. Pleasant Crossing Blvd., Rogers
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Ice buildup in top corner and on floor of walk-in freezer in seafood department.
Walmart Supercenter-Deli-Bakery
4208 S. Pleasant Crossing Blvd., Rogers
Critical violations: No paper towels at handwashing sink near sandwich prep area.
Noncritical violations: None
March 31
Buffalo Wild Wings Grill Bar
2707 S.E. Moberly Lane, Bentonville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Light above prep area missing protective cover.
Gentry Primary School
1265 Pioneer Lane, Gentry
Critical violations: Sanitizer concentration at the dish machine is too strong.
Noncritical violations: Condensation leak in walk-in freezer.
Hunan Chinese Restaurant
509 S. Eighth St., Rogers
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Soda nozzles with black growth. Dust buildup on ceiling and fans in walk-in cooler.
Las Palmas
200 W. Poplar St., Rogers
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Kitchen employee lacking proper hair restraint. Large ice scoop used to scoop from bulk ice machine resting directly on unsanitized surface of ice machine.
M & K Hot Food
127 S. Gentry Blvd., Gentry
Critical violations: Employees did not wash hands between glove changes or task changes. Containers of raw meat stored above ready-to-eat food in both the refrigerator and the preparation table. Cut cabbage and cut lettuce in the preparation table are not holding at 41 degrees or below.
Noncritical violations: No thermometer in the refrigerator outside in the storage shed. Unfinished wood used for a shelf under the table, under the rice cooker and under the microwave. Grease buildup around the fryer, stove, exhaust vent and area around and under this equipment.
April 1
Free Minds Piazza
2401 S.E. C St., Bentonville
Critical violations: No test strips for sanitizing.
Noncritical violations: None
Gentry Head Start
206 S. Giles St., Gentry
Critical violations: Two different packages of lunch meat not date-marked with the date the product was opened. Two different packages of lunch meat exceed the seven-day, use-by date. These items are not being used.
Noncritical violations: Employee is not wearing an effective hair restraint. Permit posted but has expired.
Gentry Intermediate School
302 W. Second St., Gentry
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Ice buildup between the walk-in cooler and the walk-in freezer. Water standing on the floor in the walk-in cooler because of the ice melting.
Rainbow House Asian Bistro
143 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge
Critical violations: Ready to eat chicken and egg rolls not date-marked.
Noncritical violations: Steel cans being used to hold vegetables and spices. Soy sauce buckets being used to store mixed sauces and vegetables. Bottom of two-door freezer has food debris buildup. No retail food permit posted in customer view.
The Meteor
401 S.E. D St., Bentonville
Critical violations: Empty milk bottle present in hand sink at time of inspection.
Noncritical violations: Retail food permit not posted in view of customers.
The Piggy Shack BBQ
5 Spring Park Drive, Bella Vista
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Employees lacking proper hair restraints. Retail food permit not posted.
The Wooden Spoon
1000 S. Gentry Blvd., Gentry
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Bag of grilled chicken dated 3/10/2021 removed from freezer. Package of turkey has an expired manufacturer's use-by date.
Vivace
1100 S.E. 14th St., Suite 6, Bentonville
Critical violations: Cut lettuce and raw eggs in refrigerator that is not working. Bug spray stored next to canned and packaged food items on food prep surface.
Noncritical violations: Retail food permit has expired.
April 2
Bentonville West High School Football Concession
1351 Gamble Road, Centerton
Critical violations: Opened jar of pickles not refrigerated and held for two weeks.
Noncritical violations: Used cloths left on three-compartment sink.
Bentonville West High School
1351 Gamble Road, Centerton
Critical violations: Sanitizer solution empty on dish washing machine.
Noncritical violations: Walk-in freezer condenser leaking water onto food. Ice buildup.
JJ's Grill
12 Cunningham Corner, Suite 1, Bella Vista
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Ceiling inside ice machine has growth.
Kum & Go
200 W. Hudson Road, Rogers
Critical violations: Employee did not rub hands together for at least 15 seconds while washing hands.
Noncritical violations: Employees lacking proper hair restraint. Water leak behind prep cooler spilling into main prep area.
Loves Donuts
10 Cunningham Corner, Bella Vista
Critical violations: Water spray bottle was not labeled with content.
Noncritical violations: Place permit to operate in a location that is easily visible to customers.
Ozarks Community Hospital Of Gravette
1101 Jackson Street, S.W., Gravette
Critical violations: Automatic dish washer appears to not be dispensing sanitizer. Gravy in the hot box is at 132 degrees and should be 135 degrees or above.
Noncritical violations: None
Souls Harbor Of Rogers
1206 N. Second St., Rogers
Critical violations: No paper towels available at time of inspection. Raw eggs being stored directly above ready-to-eat products.
Noncritical violations: Multiple ants observed on dry storage shelving. Posted retail food permit expired.
Subway
4 Cunningham Corner, Bella Vista
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Roach climbing wall by three-compartment sink.
The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:
March 29 -- Aldi Store, 2802 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs; Chick-fil-A, 209 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Java Dudes Coffee Co., 718 N. Second St., Suite 104, Rogers; Osage Creek Elementary School, 3001 S.W. Featherston Road, Bentonville; Tropical Smoothie, 3200 U.S. 412 East, Suite 70, Siloam Springs; Workman's Travel Center Food Store, 898 W. Monroe Ave., Lowell; Workman's Travel Centers Retail Food, 898 W. Monroe Ave., Lowell
March 30 -- Domino's, 2800 S.W. 14th St., Suite 2, Bentonville; Hissho Sushi Craft Beer Bar, 4208 Pleasant Crossing Blvd., Rogers; Java Dude Mobile, 16 Longleat Lane, Bella Vista; Ridge Nutrition Co., 1026 Slack St., Pea Ridge; Walmart-AFC Sushi Bar, 4208 S. Pleasant Crossing Blvd., Rogers
March 31 -- Gentry High School, 1155 Pioneer Lane, Gentry; Harps Food Store, 404 Town Center, Bella Vista; Harps Food Store Deli & Bakery, 404 Town Center, Bella Vista; King Burrito, 4303 S. Pleasant Crossing Blvd., Rogers; Sixteen Ninety Nine, 1710 W. Hudson Road, Rogers; Super 8, 509 Hospitality Lane, Lowell; Taters Grill, 109 N. Bloomington St., Lowell
April 1 -- Aldi, 1006 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville; Juniper Tree Restaurants, 1000 S. Gentry Blvd., Gentry; Midway Fair Food, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville; Ramen Nara, 301 S. Dodson Road, Suite A, Rogers; Simple Simons Pizza, 1010 Slack St., Pea Ridge
April 2 -- Bellview Elementary School, 5400 Bellview Road, Rogers; Bentonville West High School Baseball Concession, 1351 Gamble Road, Centerton; Bentonville Wellness, 2212 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Bright Field Middle School, 5101 S.W. Bright Road, Bentonville; Goddard School, 5303 S. Southern Hills Court, Rogers; Jim's Razorback Pizza, 884 Gentry Blvd., Gentry