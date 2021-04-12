Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

March 29

Carniceria Guanjuato

400 N. Eighth St., Suite A, Rogers

Critical violations: Refried beans, diced onions and ground beef left uncovered in refrigerator beneath prep table.

Noncritical violations: Items including salsa and cheese in walk-in cooler not properly labeled. Cardboard boxes of produce and tortillas being stored directly on floor.

Jimmy John's

3200 U.S. 412 East, Suite 10, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Two different employees went from handling register transactions to food preparation and just changed gloves.

Noncritical violations: None

Trucks and Tiaras Learning Center

610 S.W. A St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Retail food permit is expired.

Workman's Travel Centers Deli-Bakery

898 W. Monroe Ave., Lowell

Critical violations: Rubber spatula and food debris in handwashing sink near fryer.

Noncritical violations: Two packages of meat thawing in warm water in sink near dish machine. Packaged fried chicken items in deli area are missing labels indicating ingredients listed in order by weight, name and address of place of packaging. Tongs for serving deli items stored in trays on countertop.

March 30

Dos Gordos Tacos

825 S. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Areas on the wall behind the grill at the seams are not completely sealed.

Primrose of Rogers

650 S. Dodson Road, Rogers

Critical violations: Sanitizer for three-compartment sink is coming out of dispenser at 130 degrees and at a concentration of less than 150 ppm. Boiled eggs at 50 degrees, grape tomato halves at 56 degrees in cold hold prep unit and should be at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: None

Sonic

1134 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Tomatoes in the top part of the prep table are at 42 degrees. Other foods checked are at 40 degrees. Foot long hot dogs not date-marked as needed.

Noncritical violations: Ice cream mix stored uncovered in the ice cream machine and mix has spilled on the interior of the ice cream machine. Fryers and under the fryers visibly dirty. Tiles broken/missing from areas around the front floor drain, under the ice cream machine and the fryer area.

Viva El Taco Mexican Grill

1024 Slack St., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Posted retail food permit has expired.

Walmart Supercenter-Food Store

4208 S. Pleasant Crossing Blvd., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Ice buildup in top corner and on floor of walk-in freezer in seafood department.

Walmart Supercenter-Deli-Bakery

4208 S. Pleasant Crossing Blvd., Rogers

Critical violations: No paper towels at handwashing sink near sandwich prep area.

Noncritical violations: None

March 31

Buffalo Wild Wings Grill Bar

2707 S.E. Moberly Lane, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Light above prep area missing protective cover.

Gentry Primary School

1265 Pioneer Lane, Gentry

Critical violations: Sanitizer concentration at the dish machine is too strong.

Noncritical violations: Condensation leak in walk-in freezer.

Hunan Chinese Restaurant

509 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Soda nozzles with black growth. Dust buildup on ceiling and fans in walk-in cooler.

Las Palmas

200 W. Poplar St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Kitchen employee lacking proper hair restraint. Large ice scoop used to scoop from bulk ice machine resting directly on unsanitized surface of ice machine.

M & K Hot Food

127 S. Gentry Blvd., Gentry

Critical violations: Employees did not wash hands between glove changes or task changes. Containers of raw meat stored above ready-to-eat food in both the refrigerator and the preparation table. Cut cabbage and cut lettuce in the preparation table are not holding at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: No thermometer in the refrigerator outside in the storage shed. Unfinished wood used for a shelf under the table, under the rice cooker and under the microwave. Grease buildup around the fryer, stove, exhaust vent and area around and under this equipment.

April 1

Free Minds Piazza

2401 S.E. C St., Bentonville

Critical violations: No test strips for sanitizing.

Noncritical violations: None

Gentry Head Start

206 S. Giles St., Gentry

Critical violations: Two different packages of lunch meat not date-marked with the date the product was opened. Two different packages of lunch meat exceed the seven-day, use-by date. These items are not being used.

Noncritical violations: Employee is not wearing an effective hair restraint. Permit posted but has expired.

Gentry Intermediate School

302 W. Second St., Gentry

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Ice buildup between the walk-in cooler and the walk-in freezer. Water standing on the floor in the walk-in cooler because of the ice melting.

Rainbow House Asian Bistro

143 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: Ready to eat chicken and egg rolls not date-marked.

Noncritical violations: Steel cans being used to hold vegetables and spices. Soy sauce buckets being used to store mixed sauces and vegetables. Bottom of two-door freezer has food debris buildup. No retail food permit posted in customer view.

The Meteor

401 S.E. D St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Empty milk bottle present in hand sink at time of inspection.

Noncritical violations: Retail food permit not posted in view of customers.

The Piggy Shack BBQ

5 Spring Park Drive, Bella Vista

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Employees lacking proper hair restraints. Retail food permit not posted.

The Wooden Spoon

1000 S. Gentry Blvd., Gentry

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Bag of grilled chicken dated 3/10/2021 removed from freezer. Package of turkey has an expired manufacturer's use-by date.

Vivace

1100 S.E. 14th St., Suite 6, Bentonville

Critical violations: Cut lettuce and raw eggs in refrigerator that is not working. Bug spray stored next to canned and packaged food items on food prep surface.

Noncritical violations: Retail food permit has expired.

April 2

Bentonville West High School Football Concession

1351 Gamble Road, Centerton

Critical violations: Opened jar of pickles not refrigerated and held for two weeks.

Noncritical violations: Used cloths left on three-compartment sink.

Bentonville West High School

1351 Gamble Road, Centerton

Critical violations: Sanitizer solution empty on dish washing machine.

Noncritical violations: Walk-in freezer condenser leaking water onto food. Ice buildup.

JJ's Grill

12 Cunningham Corner, Suite 1, Bella Vista

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Ceiling inside ice machine has growth.

Kum & Go

200 W. Hudson Road, Rogers

Critical violations: Employee did not rub hands together for at least 15 seconds while washing hands.

Noncritical violations: Employees lacking proper hair restraint. Water leak behind prep cooler spilling into main prep area.

Loves Donuts

10 Cunningham Corner, Bella Vista

Critical violations: Water spray bottle was not labeled with content.

Noncritical violations: Place permit to operate in a location that is easily visible to customers.

Ozarks Community Hospital Of Gravette

1101 Jackson Street, S.W., Gravette

Critical violations: Automatic dish washer appears to not be dispensing sanitizer. Gravy in the hot box is at 132 degrees and should be 135 degrees or above.

Noncritical violations: None

Souls Harbor Of Rogers

1206 N. Second St., Rogers

Critical violations: No paper towels available at time of inspection. Raw eggs being stored directly above ready-to-eat products.

Noncritical violations: Multiple ants observed on dry storage shelving. Posted retail food permit expired.

Subway

4 Cunningham Corner, Bella Vista

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Roach climbing wall by three-compartment sink.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

March 29 -- Aldi Store, 2802 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs; Chick-fil-A, 209 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Java Dudes Coffee Co., 718 N. Second St., Suite 104, Rogers; Osage Creek Elementary School, 3001 S.W. Featherston Road, Bentonville; Tropical Smoothie, 3200 U.S. 412 East, Suite 70, Siloam Springs; Workman's Travel Center Food Store, 898 W. Monroe Ave., Lowell; Workman's Travel Centers Retail Food, 898 W. Monroe Ave., Lowell

March 30 -- Domino's, 2800 S.W. 14th St., Suite 2, Bentonville; Hissho Sushi Craft Beer Bar, 4208 Pleasant Crossing Blvd., Rogers; Java Dude Mobile, 16 Longleat Lane, Bella Vista; Ridge Nutrition Co., 1026 Slack St., Pea Ridge; Walmart-AFC Sushi Bar, 4208 S. Pleasant Crossing Blvd., Rogers

March 31 -- Gentry High School, 1155 Pioneer Lane, Gentry; Harps Food Store, 404 Town Center, Bella Vista; Harps Food Store Deli & Bakery, 404 Town Center, Bella Vista; King Burrito, 4303 S. Pleasant Crossing Blvd., Rogers; Sixteen Ninety Nine, 1710 W. Hudson Road, Rogers; Super 8, 509 Hospitality Lane, Lowell; Taters Grill, 109 N. Bloomington St., Lowell

April 1 -- Aldi, 1006 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville; Juniper Tree Restaurants, 1000 S. Gentry Blvd., Gentry; Midway Fair Food, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville; Ramen Nara, 301 S. Dodson Road, Suite A, Rogers; Simple Simons Pizza, 1010 Slack St., Pea Ridge

April 2 -- Bellview Elementary School, 5400 Bellview Road, Rogers; Bentonville West High School Baseball Concession, 1351 Gamble Road, Centerton; Bentonville Wellness, 2212 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Bright Field Middle School, 5101 S.W. Bright Road, Bentonville; Goddard School, 5303 S. Southern Hills Court, Rogers; Jim's Razorback Pizza, 884 Gentry Blvd., Gentry