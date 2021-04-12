Committee searches for school land

FARMINGTON -- The School District has appointed a Land Committee to look for property for a new elementary school, according to Jon Laffoon, superintendent of schools.

The committee is chaired by Assistant Superintendent Stephanie Pinkerton. Members are Bleaux Barnes, who is a contractor and former school board member; Williams' Principal Kara Gardenhire; classroom teacher April Byrd; and school board member Jeff Oxford, who also is in real estate.

Laffoon said he wanted to keep the committee small so members would be able to spread out to meet in person and have space to review maps and other information.

Pinkerton said the committee presently is looking at two pieces of property but is still in the discussion stage.

Farmington has 23.8 square miles in its district, a fairly small district as far as land size, so that makes it more limited when looking for property for a new elementary school, Pinkerton said.

The district would like to purchase 15-20 acres. The school district's facilities plan shows that a new elementary school would possibly open in the 2025-26 school year, Pinkerton said.