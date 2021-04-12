Hawaii gunman in standoff found dead

HONOLULU -- A standoff between Honolulu police and an armed man who fired shots through the door of his room at a luxury resort ended when the man was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, local media reported Sunday.

A SWAT team entered the fourth-floor room at The Kahala Hotel & Resort on Sunday morning and found the man dead, local television stations and a newspaper reported, citing unnamed police officials. Police didn't release further information, including the man's name.

Shots were fired about 6 p.m., police said. Hotel security staff went up to the room where the man was located and knocked on the door. He then fired through the door multiple times, police said.

No one outside the door was hurt, Honolulu police Capt. Brian Lynch said. The resort said hotel security and law enforcement evacuated the area around the room.

Authorities have not released any details about the events leading up to the standoff.