Learn to edit music at the library

Anthony Foots, a professional pianist and studio musician, was tapped to teach the Logic Pro Studio Training class for the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library System.

Foots’ class, being held at the new Pine Bluff Main Library at 600 S. Main St., is designed to help people turn their Apple Macs into music-editing machines.

The Pine Bluff area has a “rich musical history, and I want to help continue that tradition,” Foots said last week at the library’s new recording studio.

Foots has played for gospel groups, such as the Racy Brothers of Dumas and the Spiritual Soldiers of Coldwater, Miss., and is the musical director at Pine Bluff’s First Assembly of God.

Although Foots specializes in gospel, he said he welcomes all genres from blues and rap to country into the studio or into his classroom.

His Tuesday class starts at 4:30 p.m. and is open to teens and adults, but check the calendar or call the main library beforehand.

Jana Mitchell, the library system’s spokeswoman, said all branches — Pine Bluff, White Hall, Watson Chapel, Redfield and Altheimer — are open and offering classes from basic computers and quilting to after-hours for adults and special-needs programs.

There is also a variety of preschool, tween and teen and adult programs offered at the main Pine Bluff location and the branches. All classes are open to all residents, Mitchell said.

However, the staff still requires masks to be worn inside and continues to practice cleaning as suggested by health experts.

For more information about any of the Pine Bluff/ Jefferson County Library System’s five libraries and the classes offered, visit pineblufflibrary.libcal.com or call

(870) 534-4802.

The main library is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.