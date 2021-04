Little Rock police said they are investigating after a body was found in the city early Monday.

The body was found near the 2700 block of Wright Avenue, a Twitter post made by the Little Rock Police Department just before 7:30 a.m. states. Police said the victim was male, though the department’s post doesn’t name him or provide his age.

A dispatch log shows police responded to a “subject down” call at 2710 Wright Ave. at about 6:35 a.m.