Man arrested after Fort Smith shooting

FORT SMITH -- A man was arrested Thursday in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman, according to police.
Officers responded to a call at 6:15 a.m. Thursday at an apartment in the 1700 block of Brazil Avenue, according to a Police Department news release.
Police found Jessica Ann Chavez, 32, dead in a bedroom of the apartment.
Detectives identified Ervin Eduardo Nafate Ruiz, 24, as the suspect in the case. He was arrested in connection with first-degree murder by the Poteau, Okla., police after Fort Smith police disseminated information on the case to law enforcement agencies in the area.
