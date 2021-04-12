Man shot at LR carnival dies, police say

The victim of a shooting at a carnival in southwest Little Rock died Sunday evening, according to police.

The man, whose identity has not been released, died at 2:28 p.m., according to Little Rock police spokesman Mark Edwards.

Little Rock police were called at 5:45 p.m. Saturday to the Outlets of Little Rock at 1 Bass Pro Drive, where they found the man suffering from a bullet wound and quickly transported to him to a hospital, according to police spokesman Sgt. Eric Barnes.

At the scene, officers detained Keaton McGee, 16, and took him to the 12th Street substation for questioning, Barnes said. While there, McGee requested medical attention and was about to be transported to a hospital, when he fled south, Barnes said.

Edwards said Sunday afternoon that there was no update on McGee's status.

McGee previously was arrested, along with four others, in the Feb. 28 shooting of a 17-year-old girl at 14000 Otter Creek, according to another police spokesman, Mark Edwards.

McGee was released on bail in that incident, Edwards said.