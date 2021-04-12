Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland” continued its tour of dominance through awards season Saturday night, when Zhao took the top honor at the 73rd annual Directors Guild Association Awards. She is the second woman to earn the honor and the first woman of color to do so. Kathryn Bigelow was the first for “The Hurt Locker” in 2010. Zhao’s win gives her front-runner status leading up to the Oscars on April

Saturday’s untelevised event was held virtually with nominees accepting over Zoom calls from around the world, in lieu of the typical hotel ballroom ceremony in Beverly Hills, Calif. Only seven times in history has the directors guild winner not gone on to take the best-director prize at the Academy Awards. Last year was a rare exception, when the guild honored “1917” director Sam Mendes before the Oscar went to “Parasite” director Bong Joon Ho. Zhao was up against Emerald Fennell for “Promising Young Woman,” Aaron Sorkin for “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Lee Isaac Chung for “Minari” and David Fincher for “Mank.” The only difference in the Oscars lineup is that Sorkin is not among the nominees — instead, Thomas Vinterberg is for “Another Round.” Zhao’s lyrical film about transient workers in the American West, starring Frances McDormand, started its awards journey by winning the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, the People’s Choice award at the Toronto International Film Festival, the Golden Globe for best drama and best director, and the top honor from the Producers Guild of America.

Nike’s lawsuit against the designers behind Lil NasX’s “Satan Shoes” has been settled. On Thursday, the sneaker giant said the controversial kicks will be recalled. According to Reuters, the settlement with MSCHF resolves a trademark infringement lawsuit that the company filed last month over the much-buzzed-about black-and-red, devil-themed sneakers, which carry the Nike “swoosh” logo and cost $1,018 a pair. Designed by the Brooklyn, N.Y.-based creative agency, 666 pairs of the remixed versions of the Nike Air Max 97 sneakers sold out within a minute of their March 29 release. Although the sneakers were released on the heels of his controversial music video for “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name),” the Grammy Award-winning hip-hop superstar — whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill — was not named as a defendant in the lawsuit. Two days later, federal Judge Eric Komittee ruled in favor of Nike, saying the sale of the shoes would cause irreparable harm to the company. Nike said MSCHF agreed to buy back any Satan Shoes, and even the “Jesus Shoes” it produced in 2019, for their original retail prices “in order to remove them from circulation.”