Jim Flowers, pastor of All Saints Episcopal Church in Mobile, Ala., said the majority-white church has already ordered a third Black Lives Matter banner to hang on its doors after the first two were stolen, adding that it may buy more in case thieves keep returning.

Kelyn Spadoni, 33, a former sheriff’s dispatcher in Jefferson Parish in Louisiana, was charged with theft, bank fraud and illegal transmission of monetary funds, accused of refusing to return more than $1.2 million that had been accidentally deposited into her brokerage account, authorities said.

John Perello, a graffiti artist also known as JonOne, whose wall painting in a mall in Seoul, South Korea, was accidentally vandalized by a couple who mistook it for participatory art, said he wanted his painting to be restored in a way that won’t financially burden the couple.

Padraig Duignan, director of pathology at The Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito, Calif., said it was alarming to respond to four dead gray whales that washed ashore in the San Francisco Bay Area in the span of nine days, with experts saying at least one was struck by a ship.

Jared Carter, 33, of Warner Robins, Ga., was convicted of murdering his 81-year-old grandmother, whom he was living with, by striking her with a slow cooker and stabbing her in the chest with a kitchen knife.

Charles Nelson, 28, of Springfield, Mo., was charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Dominique Lucious, a transgender woman, after the two met on an online dating website and planned to meet in person, according to court documents.

Willie Henderson Jr., 52, of West Monroe, La., was arrested and charged with terrorizing after a letter delivered to a business contained threats to blow up houses and shoot police if Henderson’s landlord tried to evict him, according to police.

George Sansing, 45, a truck driver from Belden, Miss., pleaded no contest to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in a Douglas County, Neb., court in the death of a 24-year-old motorcyclist who crashed into the side of Sansing’s trailer, which investigators said had run a red light.

Robert Eckert, 56, the former executive director of the Lutz Children’s Museum in Manchester, Conn., was charged with distribution of child pornography, with federal prosecutors accusing him of accessing online platforms on his phone, at his home and at the museum.

