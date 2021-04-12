BASEBALL

Fowler out for season

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Dexter Fowler has a torn ACL in his left knee that requires season-ending surgery. A date for the procedure has not been set. Recovery time is expected to be six to nine months. Fowler, 35, was hurt when he took an awkward step on second base in Friday night's game against Toronto. At first he thought he was hit by a thrown ball. The Angels initially thought Fowler had avoided a serious injury but an MRI exam on Saturday found the tear. "The preliminary tests were fine," Fowler said. "Thought the ACL and everything was fine, and then woke up the next morning and it was kind of sore. ... Went and got an MRI and the doc told me that I tore my ACL and my medial meniscus and strained my MCL." Fowler doesn't think the injury is career-ending.

Cabrera placed on IL

Miguel Cabrera has been dealing with soreness in his left biceps, and the Detroit Tigers decided to put the All-Star slugger on the 10-day injury list Sunday to undergo testing and find out exactly what's wrong with one of baseball's best hitters. Cabrera, who is closing in on 500 career home runs and other milestones, played first base in Saturday's 11-3 loss to the Indians. He went 0 for 3 at the plate, and Manager A.J. Hinch said Cabrera felt his biceps "grab" during an at-bat in the seventh inning. Hinch could tell Cabrera was altering his swing -- he isn't releasing one hand on his follow-through -- and felt it was time to shut him down before the injury worsened. A four-time batting champion, the 37-year-old Cabrera is off to a slow start. He is batting just .125 (3 for 24) with one home run and three RBI in seven games.

FOOTBALL

George gets coaching job

Eddie George, a former Tennessee Titans star running back, reportedly has been named football coach at Tennessee State in Nashville. Ron Reed told players that their game on Sunday night against Southeast Missouri would be his last after 11 seasons. George, 47, was a four-time Pro Bowl player over eight seasons with the Titans from 1996 through 2003. He spent his last season, in 2004, with the Dallas Cowboys, then remained in the Nashville area while working as an actor and TV football analyst. The then-Houston Oilers drafted George, the 1995 Heisman Trophy winner out of Ohio State, in the first round in 1996. In 141 games, he rushed for 10,441 yards and scored 68 touchdowns on 2,865 carries. He caught 268 passes for 2,227 yards and 10 touchdowns. His number, 27, has been retired by both the Titans and Buckeyes. The coaching job will be the first for George,

BASKETBALL

McClung leaving Texas Tech

Texas Tech junior guard Mac McClung intends to go through the NBA Draft process while the team's leading scorer from last season also has his name in the NCAA transfer portal. The Georgetown transfer's decision is the latest in the potential exodus of key players since Coach Chris Beard took the job at Texas, his alma mater. Texas Tech assistant Mark Adams was promoted to take Beard's place. McClung and fellow junior guard Kyler Edwards are in the transfer portal. Sophomore Terrence Shannon Jr. plans to explore the NBA Draft without hiring an agent, making him eligible to return to Texas Tech. McClung led the Red Raiders in scoring in his only season, finishing eighth in the Big 12 at 15.5 points per game.

HOCKEY

Nashville forward suspended

Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron was suspended two games Sunday for an illegal check to the head of Tampa Bay's Yanni Gourde. McCarron was given a match penalty for an illegal check to the head and thrown out of the game Saturday night. He struck Gourde in the head with his left shoulder with 26 seconds to go and the Lightning leading 3-0. The NHL's department of player safety called the head contact avoidable. McCarron will be eligible to return Thursday against Carolina. McCarron will forfeit $12,069 as part of the suspension. It's the first supplemental discipline of his 74-game NHL career.

Leafs trade for Foligno

Nick Foligno's time in Columbus is over, with the Blue Jackets trading their longtime captain to the Toronto Maple Leafs to chase the Stanley Cup. Columbus received a 2021 first- and 2022 fourth-round pick from Toronto as part of the three-team trade completed Sunday that also involves the San Jose Sharks. The Blue Jackets added their second first-round pick in as many days for a prominent player while agreeing to retain half of Foligno's $5.5 million salary-cap hit. Toronto also acquired forward Stefan Noesen from San Jose, which got a fourth-round pick in this year's draft for retaining 25% of Foligno's salary.

SWIMMING

Ledecky first in 1,500

Katie Ledecky won the 1,500-meter freestyle at the Pro Swim Series meet in Mission Viejo, Calif., with the world's fastest time this year. She touched in 15 minutes, 40.55 seconds in the outdoor pool on Sunday. Ashley Twichell finished second in 16:06.68. Ledecky's time was 17 seconds quicker than the second-fastest swimmer, Simona Quadarella who swam 15:57.03 at the recent Italian Olympic trials. Ledecky set the world record of 15:20.48 in 2018. Ledecky's 800 split would have won the individual event in Mission Viejo and would have been the world's fastest this year as well. Her final time in the 1,500 would have been good enough to place third in the men's event, won by Jordan Wilimovsky in 15:10.44.

TENNIS

Russian wins 1st WTA title

Veronika Kudermetova of Russia won her first WTA title, coming up strong on the big points to beat Danka Kovinic 6-4, 6-2 at the Volvo Car Open on Sunday in Charleston, S.C. The 23-year-old Kudermetova did not drop a set in six matches on the way to the championship at the season's first clay-court tournament -- a feat last accomplished here by Serena Williams in 2012. Kovinic, also seeking her first title, sailed a forehand long on match point, making the fifth first-time winner this season on the WTA. Kudermetova, the 15th seed, relied on her serve and forehand to push past Kovinic, of Montenegro, who had defeated three seeded players to advance to the final. Trailing 3-2 in the opening set, Kudermetova fought off three break points to hold serve, then took three of the final four games. Kudermetova trailed again in the final set, 2-1, but rallied again. She let out a scream when she won a point at deuce in the fifth game, which she subsequently won to go ahead 3-2.

Sonego tops in Sardegna

Lorenzo Sonego became the first Italian for 15 years to capture an ATP tour clay-court title on home soil after fighting back to beat Laslo Djere of Serbia and win the Sardegna Open in Cagliari, Sardinia, on Sunday. Third-seeded Sonego had to dig deep in the second set before prevailing 2-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 in a final lasting just over three hours. It was Sonego's second trophy in as many days after he partnered Andrea Vavassori to the Cagliari doubles title on Saturday, and his second singles trophy overall.