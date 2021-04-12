Police: Officers rescue woman from burning car

A woman’s vehicle caught fire while attempting to flee from officers, Tontitown Police said.

Officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle with reported armed occupants on Saturday around 10:37 p.m., according to a Facebook post from police.

The vehicle failed to stop and fled from officers on Brush Creek Road and continued until the 1800 block, when the suspect failed to negotiate a curve and struck a tree, causing the car to catch fire, police said.

Officers attempted to order the driver out of the vehicle and didn’t get a response, police said. At that point, officers began to hear screaming from inside the vehicle and attempted to make entry inside, police added.

Officers found the female driver was pinned inside the vehicle.

With the fire spreading into the cab of the vehicle, an officer climbed through the passenger side window, attempting to free the driver, police said.

The officer was able to free the driver and pull her to safety from the driver’s window, while another officer extinguished flames on the woman, according to the post.

The woman was transported to a local hospital and was flown to a level 1 trauma hospital, police said. She sustained significant burns among other serious injuries, according to authorities.